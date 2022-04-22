ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fatal Indiana fire: `We tried our best to get the kids out'

By Associated Press
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qhpo_0fHVLR0Q00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An uncle of four young children who died in an Indiana mobile home fire says survivors did “everything we could” to try to rescue the kids.

The children were ages 2, 3, 5 and 10. The Allen County Sheriff's Department says they died Thursday morning in the blaze in Fort Wayne.

Authorities have not released the names of the children, but an 18-year-old uncle who was among four people who survived the fire, Travis Garrison, spoke to The Journal Gazette. The children were his sister’s.

Garrison told the newspaper, “We tried our best to get the kids out.”

RELATED | Four children killed, four adults injured in fire at Fort Wayne mobile home

Adam O’Connor, a deputy fire chief in the northeastern Indiana city, says firefighters responded to the blaze at the Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park just before 8:30 a.m. and found the mobile home engulfed in flames.

O'Connor told WPTA that four children inside the mobile home were pronounced dead at the scene. Four adults were taken to the hospital, their conditions are not known at this time.

Firefighters say two pets also died in the fire.

TOP STORIES: Kroger Fuel Points change is confusing, frustrating customers
| Three people found dead after shooting at apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side | Park Tudor student attacked: What his mother wants to see done in response | Purdue freshman goes from the pool to the Oscars | Britney Spears announces she is pregnant

Comments / 11

Dawn Warnick-McAnally
2d ago

in trailers the bedrooms are on opposite ends. it's very possible they weren't able to get to them. I actually wondered when the negative commenting would start.

Reply(1)
4
pure blood
3d ago

doesn't add up at all! no way I'd be alive and my kids weren't. I couldn't have left without them

Reply
6
AJ Calabresi
2d ago

In trailers there are bedrooms at the opposite ends but there are also two doors. the front and the back. Usually the kitchen is in the middle, that is probably where the fire orginated. The adults should have went to the back door to rescue the children instead of trying to go through a field of fire. Also just stating the facts ... having eight people living in a trailer is against the fire code. Two people per bedroom is fire code. I get it ... circumstances but still had they adhered to the fire code those babies would still be alive.

Reply
2
Related
WANE-TV

Family, friends, neighbors mourn loss of 4 kids lost in house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Family, friends, and neighbors showed their love by placing items at a memorial for the four young children who died in a fire Thursday morning on Grassy Lane in northeast Fort Wayne. The mother of the four children, 30-year-old Jessica Mann, remained in an Indianapolis...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Deputy, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fort Wayne, IN
Accidents
City
Dupont, IN
truecrimedaily

Missing Indiana mom found dead in car with baby still alive next to her

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old woman was found dead in her car with her infant son still alive next to her about a week after they were reported missing. Alexis Morales and her 5-month-old son Messiah were last seen April 12 at around 6 p.m. as they left Kelly Park in South Bend, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. She reportedly told friends she was going back to her home in New Paris, Indiana. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office started looking into their disappearance April 13.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

Missing child dies after found in posthole in northern Indiana

BERNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches deep that contained about 10 inches of water.
BERNE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Travis Garrison
FOX59

Indiana mom accused of murdering 5-year-old son; molesting 9-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ind. — A 27-year-old Portland woman is accused of murdering her 5-year-old son and molesting a 9-year-old girl, according to the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office. Chelsea L. Crossland faces charges of murder and neglect of a dependent in relation to the death of her son Christian Crossland. She also faces a separate charge of […]
PORTLAND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Academy Awards#Mobile Home#Firefighters#Accident#Ap#The Journal Gazette#Wpta#Kroger Fuel Points
FOX59

Indiana teen charged in death of girl, 6, to remain in jail

A judge says a 15-year-old boy accused of molesting and fatally strangling a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl last year will remain held at a county jail as he awaits trial. The boy’s attorneys asked a St. Joseph County judge during a Wednesday court hearing to send the teen back to the county’s juvenile facility. But the judge repeatedly denied those requests, saying that while the situation was not ideal the juvenile center will not take the young defendant. The boy is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail. He's charged as an adult in the March 2021 death of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
The Independent

Child’s body found by mushroom hunters in Indiana

A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX59

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTRF- 7News

Ohio child found safe following Amber Alert

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert in Clark County has been canceled after 7-year-old Kaiden Coran was found safe, per Springfield Police. Police say Coran was dropped off at the department’s headquarters after reportedly being taken by his non-custodial mother, Khadejha Coran, from baseball fields at 700 Selma Road late Friday evening. No details […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
FOX59

Argument in parking lot leads to deadly shooting

UPDATE: The victim was pronounced dead on Friday by medical staff at the hospital. The following story has been updated. INDIANAPOLIS — An argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex ends in gunfire, resulting in one person’s death as police search for two suspects. Officers were called out around 6:15 p.m. on a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy