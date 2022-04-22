Fatal Indiana fire: `We tried our best to get the kids out'

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An uncle of four young children who died in an Indiana mobile home fire says survivors did “everything we could” to try to rescue the kids.

The children were ages 2, 3, 5 and 10. The Allen County Sheriff's Department says they died Thursday morning in the blaze in Fort Wayne.

Authorities have not released the names of the children, but an 18-year-old uncle who was among four people who survived the fire, Travis Garrison, spoke to The Journal Gazette. The children were his sister’s.

Garrison told the newspaper, “We tried our best to get the kids out.”

Adam O’Connor, a deputy fire chief in the northeastern Indiana city, says firefighters responded to the blaze at the Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park just before 8:30 a.m. and found the mobile home engulfed in flames.

O'Connor told WPTA that four children inside the mobile home were pronounced dead at the scene. Four adults were taken to the hospital, their conditions are not known at this time.

Firefighters say two pets also died in the fire.