Gratiot County, MI

Gov. Whitmer announces $5M for state energy efficiency projects

By Karie Herringa
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
Three state facilities are taking steps to become greener.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $5 million in funding from the new Energy Efficiency Revolving Fund on Earth Day.

The projects that will benefit include a new solar array system that will fully power the State Facilities Administration Building in Lansing; upgrading the lighting in the General Services Building to LED; and several energy conservation measures at the St. Louis Correctional Facility in Gratiot County.

The bipartisan Energy Efficiency Revolving Fund is meant to upgrade state buildings to cut energy costs and save taxpayer dollars.

“State government will keep leading by example and investing in clean, renewable energy to protect Michigan’s clean air and water and save taxpayer dollars,” said Governor Whitmer. “The bipartisan Energy Efficiency Revolving Fund will help us upgrade state buildings to cut energy costs, and we will continue finding ways to put Michiganders first as we work together to protect our Great Lakes, create good-paying clean energy jobs, and shore up our energy independence.”

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

