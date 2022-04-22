ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

High Wind Warning issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 15:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the Davis Mountains and up to 80 mph in the Guadalupe Mountains possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, and Davis Mountains. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brooks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brooks The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Brooks County in Deep South Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of El Coyote Ranch Airport, or 10 miles west of Encino, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Encino. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 724 and 732. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Giles by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Giles A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Giles County through 645 PM CDT At 558 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pulaski, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pulaski, Elkton, Goodspring and Frankewing. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 6 and 20. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GILES COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jim Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jim Wells The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Jim Wells County in south central Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 630 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alice, Midway, Alice Acres, Ben Bolt, Palito Blanco, Tecalote, Rancho De La Parita and Lake Alice. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Orleans, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Genesee; Livingston; Monroe; Orleans; Wyoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WYOMING...NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTHERN ORLEANS...GENESEE AND WESTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 648 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Medina to near Varysburg, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Batavia, Brockport, Medina, Albion, Le Roy, Attica, Pavilion, Byron, Caledonia and Churchville. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48 and 47. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nueces, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Nueces; San Patricio FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Bee, Duval, Jim Wells, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces and San Patricio. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 652 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mathis, Orange Grove, Lake City, Midway, Annarose, Rancho De La Parita, Clegg, Westdale, Lagarto, Tecalote, Mount Lucas, Dinero, Alfred-South La Paloma, Sandia, Argenta, Lakeside, Pernitas Point and Lake Corpus Christi. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NUECES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jim Wells, Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jim Wells; Kleberg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL JIM WELLS AND NORTHWESTERN KLEBERG COUNTIES At 623 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alice, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alice, Ben Bolt, Alice Acres, Palito Blanco and Lake Alice. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 672 and 682. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Live Oak, McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Live Oak; McMullen FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Bee, Duval, Jim Wells, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces and San Patricio. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 652 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mathis, Orange Grove, Lake City, Midway, Annarose, Rancho De La Parita, Clegg, Westdale, Lagarto, Tecalote, Mount Lucas, Dinero, Alfred-South La Paloma, Sandia, Argenta, Lakeside, Pernitas Point and Lake Corpus Christi. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LIVE OAK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coshocton; Guernsey; Muskingum; Tuscarawas A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHWESTERN GUERNSEY SOUTHEASTERN COSHOCTON...MUSKINGUM AND SOUTHWESTERN TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES THROUGH 715 PM EDT At 641 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Zanesville, or over Zanesville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Zanesville, Cambridge, Newcomerstown, New Concord, Byesville, West Lafayette, South Zanesville, North Zanesville, Dresden, Philo, Pleasant Grove, and Conesville. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Ohio between mile markers 149 and 188. Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 44 and 61. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jim Wells, Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jim Wells; Kleberg FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Duval, Jim Wells and Kleberg. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Premont, Cruz Calle, Rios, Concepcion, La Gloria, Ramirez and Realitos. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Giles, Lawrence, Marshall, Maury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Giles; Lawrence; Marshall; Maury FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Giles, Lawrence, Marshall and Maury. * WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 607 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewisburg, Pulaski, Cornersville, Minor Hill, Lynnville, Goodspring and Belfast. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GILES COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Livingston; Monroe; Ontario; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR WESTERN WAYNE...NORTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...EASTERN MONROE AND ONTARIO COUNTIES At 731 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Rochester to Honeoye, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Chili, Canandaigua, East Rochester, Webster, Fairport, Brighton, Lima, Victor, Penfield, Macedon, and Walworth. This includes the following highways Interstate 390 between exits 10 and 12. Interstate 90 between exits 46 and 43. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY

