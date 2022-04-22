High Wind Warning issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Allen; De Kalb The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen IN, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, DeKalb County Road 42 about 3 miles northeast of Newville floods. Agricultural and low lands flood along the St. Joseph River to the Cedarville Reservoir. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 12.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Sunday was 12.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 8.0 feet by Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 29 DAYS AGO