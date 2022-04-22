ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa County, CO

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 15:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 02:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of reduced visibility in blowing dust in the morning.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nueces, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Nueces; San Patricio FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Bee, Duval, Jim Wells, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces and San Patricio. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 652 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mathis, Orange Grove, Lake City, Midway, Annarose, Rancho De La Parita, Clegg, Westdale, Lagarto, Tecalote, Mount Lucas, Dinero, Alfred-South La Paloma, Sandia, Argenta, Lakeside, Pernitas Point and Lake Corpus Christi. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NUECES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Winds will remain gusty through Monday. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Live Oak, McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Live Oak; McMullen FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Bee, Duval, Jim Wells, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces and San Patricio. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 652 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mathis, Orange Grove, Lake City, Midway, Annarose, Rancho De La Parita, Clegg, Westdale, Lagarto, Tecalote, Mount Lucas, Dinero, Alfred-South La Paloma, Sandia, Argenta, Lakeside, Pernitas Point and Lake Corpus Christi. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LIVE OAK COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saguache County, CO
County
Rio Grande County, CO
County
Conejos County, CO
County
Alamosa County, CO
County
Costilla County, CO
City
Del Norte, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224, and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Fremont and Teller counties, and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread today, and again on Monday.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jim Wells, Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jim Wells; Kleberg FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg and Nueces. * WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 551 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingsville, Alice, San Diego, Bishop, Ben Bolt, Alice Acres, Palito Blanco, San Jose, Alfred, Tecalote, Alfred-South La Paloma, Ricardo, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 03:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Giles, Lawrence, Marshall, Maury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Giles; Lawrence; Marshall; Maury FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Giles, Lawrence, Marshall and Maury. * WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 607 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewisburg, Pulaski, Cornersville, Minor Hill, Lynnville, Goodspring and Belfast. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GILES COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#Power Lines#The Blowing Dust Advisory
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Giles by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Giles A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Giles County through 645 PM CDT At 558 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pulaski, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pulaski, Elkton, Goodspring and Frankewing. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 6 and 20. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GILES COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jim Wells, Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jim Wells; Kleberg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL JIM WELLS AND NORTHWESTERN KLEBERG COUNTIES At 623 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alice, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alice, Ben Bolt, Alice Acres, Palito Blanco and Lake Alice. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 672 and 682. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Guernsey, Harrison, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Guernsey; Harrison; Tuscarawas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON...NORTHEASTERN GUERNSEY AND SOUTHEASTERN TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES At 734 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Newcomerstown, or 12 miles southwest of Uhrichsville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include New Philadelphia, Uhrichsville, Freeport, Newcomerstown, Dennison, Gnadenhutten, Tuscarawas, Midvale, Port Washington, Barnhill, Stone Creek, and Gilmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brooks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brooks The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Brooks County in Deep South Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of El Coyote Ranch Airport, or 10 miles west of Encino, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Encino. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 724 and 732. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Genesee; Livingston; Orleans; Wyoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WYOMING...NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTHERN ORLEANS...GENESEE AND WESTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 648 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Medina to near Varysburg, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Batavia, Brockport, Medina, Albion, Le Roy, Attica, Pavilion, Byron, Caledonia and Churchville. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48 and 47. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jim Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jim Wells The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Jim Wells County in south central Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 630 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alice, Midway, Alice Acres, Ben Bolt, Palito Blanco, Tecalote, Rancho De La Parita and Lake Alice. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Muskingum, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Muskingum; Tuscarawas The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Harrison County in east central Ohio Northern Guernsey County in east central Ohio Southeastern Coshocton County in east central Ohio Northeastern Muskingum County in east central Ohio Southern Tuscarawas County in east central Ohio * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 722 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Newcomerstown, or 11 miles east of Coshocton, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include New Philadelphia, Dover, Coshocton, Cambridge, Uhrichsville, Freeport, Newcomerstown, Dennison, New Concord, West Lafayette, Gnadenhutten, and Antrim. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy