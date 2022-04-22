ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clinton; Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING...

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jim Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jim Wells The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Jim Wells County in south central Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 630 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alice, Midway, Alice Acres, Ben Bolt, Palito Blanco, Tecalote, Rancho De La Parita and Lake Alice. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
Flood Advisory issued for Real by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Real FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Edwards and Real. * WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 615 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rocksprings, Devil`s Sinkhole State Natural Area, Prade Ranch and State Highway 55. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
REAL COUNTY, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jim Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jim Wells A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JIM WELLS COUNTY At 546 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tecalote, or 8 miles north of Alice, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alice, San Diego, Orange Grove, Tecalote, Rancho De La Parita, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alfred, Westdale and Lake Alice. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 656 and 672. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
Flood Advisory issued for Giles, Lawrence, Marshall, Maury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Giles; Lawrence; Marshall; Maury FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Giles, Lawrence, Marshall and Maury. * WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 607 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewisburg, Pulaski, Cornersville, Minor Hill, Lynnville, Goodspring and Belfast. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GILES COUNTY, TN
