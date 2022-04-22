Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Nueces FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg and Nueces. * WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 658 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingsville, Alice, San Diego, Bishop, Ben Bolt, Alice Acres, Palito Blanco, San Jose, Alfred, Tecalote, Alfred-South La Paloma, Ricardo, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

NUECES COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO