Fremont County, CO

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 19:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwestern Fremont...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Nueces FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg and Nueces. * WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 658 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingsville, Alice, San Diego, Bishop, Ben Bolt, Alice Acres, Palito Blanco, San Jose, Alfred, Tecalote, Alfred-South La Paloma, Ricardo, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
Fox News

Warm weather forecast across US

Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 03:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Giles, Lawrence, Marshall, Maury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Giles; Lawrence; Marshall; Maury FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Giles, Lawrence, Marshall and Maury. * WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 607 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewisburg, Pulaski, Cornersville, Minor Hill, Lynnville, Goodspring and Belfast. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Schuyler, Steuben, Yates by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Schuyler; Steuben; Yates A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Schuyler, western Yates and northern Steuben Counties through 815 PM EDT At 724 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dansville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Penn Yan, Benton, Urbana, Potter, Wayland, Middlesex, Pulteney, Wheeler, Italy and Wayne. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 390 between 2 and 3. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Carroll; Columbiana; Harrison; Jefferson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL HARRISON NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...CARROLL AND HANCOCK COUNTIES THROUGH 845 PM EDT At 758 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carrollton, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include East Liverpool, Wellsville, Carrollton, Calcutta, Lisbon, Chester, Salineville, Newell, Bergholz, Amsterdam, Bowerston, and Irondale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Orleans, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Livingston; Monroe; Orleans; Wyoming THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WYOMING NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTHERN ORLEANS...GENESEE AND WESTERN MONROE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for eastern Genesee, eastern Orleans, Livingston, and Monroe counties until 8 PM. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Buffalo.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coshocton; Guernsey; Muskingum; Tuscarawas A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHWESTERN GUERNSEY SOUTHEASTERN COSHOCTON...MUSKINGUM AND SOUTHWESTERN TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES THROUGH 715 PM EDT At 641 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Zanesville, or over Zanesville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Zanesville, Cambridge, Newcomerstown, New Concord, Byesville, West Lafayette, South Zanesville, North Zanesville, Dresden, Philo, Pleasant Grove, and Conesville. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Ohio between mile markers 149 and 188. Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 44 and 61. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KFVS12

First Alert: Rain, thunderstorms tomorrow evening

(KFVS) - An approaching cold front will bring an increasing threat of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, especially late in the day. There looks to be a modest threat of strong storms and flash flooding with this system from Sunday evening into Monday morning. Meanwhile, tonight will be breezy and very...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Muskingum, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Muskingum; Tuscarawas The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Harrison County in east central Ohio Northern Guernsey County in east central Ohio Southeastern Coshocton County in east central Ohio Northeastern Muskingum County in east central Ohio Southern Tuscarawas County in east central Ohio * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 722 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Newcomerstown, or 11 miles east of Coshocton, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include New Philadelphia, Dover, Coshocton, Cambridge, Uhrichsville, Freeport, Newcomerstown, Dennison, New Concord, West Lafayette, Gnadenhutten, and Antrim. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
