Whitestown, IN

Teens caught after stealing car from Whitestown dealership, police say

By Matt Christy
 3 days ago

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two teens have been apprehended after police said they stole vehicles from a Whitestown car dealership and an automotive repair shop.

According to the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department, the first of the thefts occurred early Thursday when two males were spotted going through vehicles in the parking lot of Jensen Automotive. Upon arrival, officers found the suspects had forced their way into the business office and stolen the keys to a red 2011 Mercedes-Benz.

The suspects were caught on surveillance footage driving the stolen Mercedes-Benz off the lot at approximately 2 a.m., police said.

Later in the day on Thursday, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department responded to a burglary report at Tom Wood Toyota in Whitestown. Police said the suspects stole a vehicle from the car dealership and left behind the stolen red Mercedes-Benz.

Police said thanks to investigators’ efforts and assistance from the public, the stolen vehicle from Tom Wood Toyota was located in Harrison County. The suspects, only identified as juveniles from Harrison County, were also detained and released into the custody of a group home.

The juveniles face pending charges of burglary and felony theft.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance on this case,” said Captain John Jurkash with Whitestown police. “Without your help we may not have identified these offenders in such a short time. We would also like to thank the Boone County Sheriff’s Office for their teamwork on this complex investigation as it is a great example of Boone County law enforcement agencies working together to serve and protect the community.”

