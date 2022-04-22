ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Price Books to go plastic bag free by 2023

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - Dallas-based Half Price Books will be going "Plastic Bag Free by 2023." The nation's largest family-owned new and used bookseller announced that starting on Earth Day, April 22, plastic bags will be available by request...

