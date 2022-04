PORTLAND (WGME) - After a week of construction, the bridge replacement project above Veranda Street in Portland comes to an end this weekend. “Saturday afternoon is going to be move the new bridge deck into place and the second bridge deck should go sometime tonight into Sunday morning," said Paul Merrill, spokesperson for Maine DOT. "Then after that it’ll just be earthwork and paving."

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO