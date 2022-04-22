Video shows snow falling on Mt. Charleston
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video shows snow falling at the Retreat on Charleston Peak Friday.
There were also four inches of fresh snow reported at the fire station in Kyle Canyon.
Showers were falling in the Las Vegas valley Friday, with higher elevations seeing snowfall. Gusts have also continued and some areas are feeling northwesterly winds as a cold front moves through.
