ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, NC

Deputies shoot man accused of pointing gun at North Carolina deputy’s head

By Mike Andrews
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zUy8_0fHVJPJO00

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies opened fire and injured a man at a Burke County home Thursday night after the man reportedly pointed a gun at a deputy’s head, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the deputies responded at about 11:20 p.m. to a home on Airport Rhodhiss Road after a neighbor reported that her neighbor was trespassing on her property and that someone was shooting in her direction.

As deputies walked up to the possible suspect’s home, they announced “sheriff’s office” as they approached the porch, authorities said.

Union County couple planned to rob undercover detective during drug deal, deputies say

As the deputies were about to step on the porch, a man came out of the front door and pointed at the first deputy’s head, according to authorities.

Shots were exchanged and the man announced he had been shot and fell to the floor, deputies said.

The deputies entered the home and started rending aid until first responders arrived on scene.

The man was taken to the hospital. His current condition is not known.

The deputies were not injured, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations was called to investigate the shooting.

The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave until the completion of the SBI investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Burke County, NC
Burke County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

2 charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead, another is facing life-threatening injuries and two people have been charged after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street. At the scene, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

3 Robeson County detention officers charged after suspect booked, released from jail under false name, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three Robeson County detention officers were arrested Wednesday and charged with aiding in an identity theft crime, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jackie Hunt, 40, of Fairmont, Warren Phillips, 50, of Lumberton, and Tina Jones, 51, of Pembroke, were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to identity theft, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

4 more arrested in drug trafficking investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County. We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy