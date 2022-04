The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians played a great baseball game on Saturday. Nestor Cortes and Cal Quantrill both pitched very well to start the contest. New York took a 3-2 lead in the 7th before Cleveland roared back with two runs in the 8th. However, the Yankees scored 2 in the ninth to win via walk-off. But the great product on the field was unfortunately overshadowed by some unruly Yankees fans.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO