ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs' President provides new insight on stadium options

By Ryan Takeo
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bIr4H_0fHVIQIk00

Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan detailed new insight on the team's stadium options during panel discussion at the Downtown Council's annual luncheon.

Donovan mentioned the team is spending $500,000 to study GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. He said that study will look into what improvements need to make to the stadium to get the team through its 2031 lease, but will also detail longer term possibilities.

"What is it going to take to get this building to 2031, and then once we've done that study, what could we add to this building to take it 50 more years, and is that even possible," he said.

Donovan said the organization is keeping tabs on Buffalo and Nashville, who have recently reached stadium deals.

Donovan also personally backed a possible Royals stadium downtown , and the potential impact that would have on the Chiefs.

"(I'm a ) big supporter of what they're doing, not just because it frees up more options for us at Arrowhead," Donovan said.

"We do have to look at 'does it make sense to build new'," he continued. "But you can't even have that discussion and really get serious about it until you know what you have."

Donovan also told the crowd about how much the team's legacy at Arrowhead and how important of the current facility is to the Hunt family.

"Arrowhead is special. It's special to this town, it's special to this fan base, it's special to the Hunt family," he said. "That's their dad's building. That's going to play a factor in all of this.

"The reality is, whatever we decide to do, it's our job and our responsibility to make sure that we're making the best decision for those entities for the next 50 years."

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

KC Chiefs leave door open for Tyrann Mathieu reunion (slightly)

At this point in the offseason, two things are true about Tyrann Mathieu in free agency. One, it’s amazing that he is somehow still available on the open market. Two, it’s starting to sound like a broken record to ask the questions of a potential reunion between the star safety and his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Buffalo, NY
Football
City
Buffalo, MO
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Buffalo, NY
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Look: Bad Sportsmanship Displayed In USFL Game Sunday

A strange play occurred during Sunday’s USFL contest between the Tampa Bay Bandits and New Orleans Breakers. Defensive back Antonio Reed knocked down an opposing player attempting to block. Rather than immediately diverting his attention to the play, Reed momentarily sat on the player’s head. There’s little precedent...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Donovan
Axios Denver

New Broncos owner will decide future of Denver's football stadium

To build, or not to build? That is the question — at least for the Denver Broncos' incoming owner. Driving the news: Franchise president Joe Ellis recently told reporters that erecting a new Broncos stadium will be "issue No. 1 on the next owner's plate" and the decision to build anew or refresh must be weighed "right away." Deciding which path to pursue will be a major challenge, Ellis said, between the roughly $2 billion construction price tag and the "significant upgrades" currently needed at Empower Field at Mile High.Why it matters: With a new coach, a new quarterback and...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Patriots, Texans Reportedly Agree To NFL Draft Trade

There was a 2022 NFL Draft trade consummated on Monday afternoon, but it wasn’t of the juicy variety that fans are hoping for right now. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots sent their fifth-round pick this year to the Houston Texans in exchange for sixth and seventh-rounder selections.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

DeSean Jackson lists KC Chiefs among desirable teams for ’22

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of a few teams that DeSean Jackson mentioned by name when asked where he wants to play in 2022. The Kansas City Chiefs look like they are set at wide receiver except for any incoming rookies from the 2022 NFL Draft class. However, DeSean Jackson is hoping that door is not completely closed off to veterans.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Peter King’s final 2022 NFL mock draft

Truest statement about the 2022 NFL Draft, from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “If this draft was an emoji, it’d be 🤷‍♂️.”. I have Bernhard Reimann and Arnold Ebiketie going in the first round, and Malik Willis not. I don’t have a quarterback going till the 20th pick. I have Kayvon Thibodeaux, the first pick in mockland last Thanksgiving, going 13th. I have teams fighting over a player out for the year with an Achilles injury.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals Stadium#Arrowhead Stadium#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#The Downtown Council#Geha Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd At Today’s USFL Game

The USFL isn’t exactly where it’d like to be in terms of fan engagement. At Saturday’s Week 2 matchup between the Pittsburgh Maulers and Philadelphia Stars, there are virtually no fans in the stands. Take a look at lackluster crowd here:. Attendance was also lacking for last...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ Draft Rumor

Green Bay Packers fans have been hoping for a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft, especially following the loss of Davante Adams this offseason. However, the latest NFL Draft rumors suggest the Packers could be looking at another offensive position in the first round. “Sources tell...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Chiefs GM Reveals Contract Plans For Orlando Brown

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make Orlando Brown their longterm solution at the left tackle position. But as he heads into his fifth NFL season, the three-time Pro Bowler has yet to sign an extension deal. Chiefs GM Brett Veach isn’t too concerned though. “We have a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy