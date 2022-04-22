ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standoff Averted In Mahwah

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
A barricaded man surrendered to Friday after a brief standoff in Mahwah.

Township officers had gone to the home on Vail Place off Campgaw Road -- barely a half-mile from the Bergen County Police and Fire Academy -- after he called police shortly before 3:30 p.m. April 22.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team was summoned.

The man emerged from the home and was taken into custody without incident shortly before 4:30 p.m., they said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether charges would be filed, nor whether he'd be taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus or have a private evaluation.

