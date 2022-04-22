ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

House fire closes NM 528 at Corrales Rd.

 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A house fire closed down NM 528 at Corrales Road Friday afternoon. At least one house in a subdivision southeast of the intersection has been affected.

Rio Rancho fire officials say two people inside of the home were treated for injuries and smoke inhalation. A second home nearby was at risk for catching fire, but crews were able to stop it before it hit the neighboring house.

By 5:30 p.m. Friday, Rio Rancho fire officials said they had “significant containment” of the fire. Firefighters said Friday they weren’t sure what sparked it.

“There was reports in our initial dispatch of an explosion, however, we weren’t able to confirm that,” said Ryan Floersheim, a battalion chief for Rio Rancho Fire. “All we know is that we were dispatched around 2:10 this afternoon and the arriving crews did find a residence well involved in fire.”

Neighboring residents were told to evacuate as the fire broke out. Rio Rancho Fire responded with virtual every available unit in the city.

