Madonna Lists Los Angeles-Area Mansion She Bought From The Weeknd For $26M

Madonna has listed her Los Angeles area mansion for $26 million just over a year after buying it from R&B singer The Weekend . According to the Guardian , Madonna paid $19.3 million for the property located 20 miles from Los Angeles in the Hidden Hills neighborhood in April 2021. The Weeknd was the first owner of the mansion and paid $18.2 million for the property back in 2017.

The home is 12,500 square feet and has nine bedrooms, a two-story wall of windows, an infinity saltwater pool and spa, as well as an orange basketball court. Other amenities include a climate-controlled glass wine cellar, a theatre room, and a five-car garage. The Guardian reports that the Weeknd initially listed it for $25 million in 2020 but after 10 months on the market, it went to Madonna for nearly $6 million less.

The Weeknd reportedly moved to a $70 million property in Bel Air after. The land is accessible via a guarded gate and includes everything from a barn, to a gym, and a dance studio.

The Hidden Hills community is known for its start-studded residents including the Kardashians . Recently, Drake sold a pair of houses in the same area to LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford .