Hoover, AL

Three arrested in Hoover for selling vape cartridges, THC products to minors

By Caleb Turrentine
ABC 33/40 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOOVER (WBMA) — Three employees of a Hoover vape store were arrested yesterday after an investigation revealed they were selling vape cartridges and products containing THC to minors, according to the Hoover Police Department. Police said they received numerous...

abc3340.com

Crime & Safety
