Saturday Softball Game Moved To Newman

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – After helping lead Central Noble to the 2A state title game, Ryan Schroeder is taking his skills to Trine University as the senior inked with the Thunder on Monday afternoon. Schroeder averaged 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and a team-high 4.3 assists per game for a Central Noble squad that finished 28-3 […]
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers baseball topped East Noble 10-1 at the ASH Centre while Homestead softball edged Bishop Dwenger 7-5 to headline area prep action on the diamond Monday night. Nate Heflin of Luers led the Knights going 3-for-4 with 3 RBI while Paul Birkmeier and Qwenton Roach each added two hits. […]
With little margin for error in a top-level pitchers’ duel, Perrysburg took advantage of a couple minor late miscues by visiting Bowling Green in a key 3-1 Northern Lakes League baseball victory Monday night at Jim Leyland Family Field.
AUGUSTA — The Siena Heights women's golf team completed the first two rounds of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Monday at Stonehedge North and currently sit fourth.
The Saints shot a score of 342 in Round 1, putting them in a tie fourth fifth, before shooting 336 in Round 2 to move up to...
(WTRF) – Name, Image and likeness deals now being allowed in the NCAA literally changed the game for student-athletes. Helping them navigate this new field of play is Country Roads Trust. The organization is handling the business side of NIL deals for WVU athletes with corporate partnerships, appearances, signings and more. Country Roads Trust is working […]
(Area) Rolling Valley Conference girls golf teams competed Monday at Atlantic Golf and Country Club for a nine hole meet. The boys squads were at Crestwood Hills in Anita. Girls Medalist: Emily Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 48. Girls Runner-up: Kylie Kepford, Boyer Valley, 49. CAM Individuals: Reese Snyder 52, Mady McKee...
Comments / 0