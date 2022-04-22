ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prophetstown, IL

Saturday Softball Game Moved To Newman

 3 days ago

The EP varsity softball game scheduled to be played...

WANE 15

Central Noble’s Schroeder signs with Trine basketball

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – After helping lead Central Noble to the 2A state title game, Ryan Schroeder is taking his skills to Trine University as the senior inked with the Thunder on Monday afternoon. Schroeder averaged 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and a team-high 4.3 assists per game for a Central Noble squad that finished 28-3 […]
ALBION, IN
WANE 15

Luers baseball, Homestead softball win on Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers baseball topped East Noble 10-1 at the ASH Centre while Homestead softball edged Bishop Dwenger 7-5 to headline area prep action on the diamond Monday night. Nate Heflin of Luers led the Knights going 3-for-4 with 3 RBI while Paul Birkmeier and Qwenton Roach each added two hits. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTRF- 7News

Country Roads Trust helping WVU athletes navigate NIL deals

(WTRF) – Name, Image and likeness deals now being allowed in the NCAA literally changed the game for student-athletes. Helping them navigate this new field of play is Country Roads Trust.  The organization is handling the business side of NIL deals for WVU athletes with corporate partnerships, appearances, signings and more. Country Roads Trust is working […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

Boyer Valley girls and boys win RVC Golf Meets

(Area) Rolling Valley Conference girls golf teams competed Monday at Atlantic Golf and Country Club for a nine hole meet. The boys squads were at Crestwood Hills in Anita. Girls Medalist: Emily Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 48. Girls Runner-up: Kylie Kepford, Boyer Valley, 49. CAM Individuals: Reese Snyder 52, Mady McKee...
ANITA, IA

