Sioux Falls, SD

29-year-old Sioux Falls woman missing

By Karen Sherman
KELOLAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Sioux Falls woman. Martika Nelson’s family...

www.keloland.com

Jim Hiemstra
2d ago

What is up with all these missing women nowadays? Been seeing quite a few of them lately. And so far whenever they’re found, it hasn’t been a very happy ending. I do pray that she’s found safe and alive

Loraine Busch
2d ago

I so do hope that she is found safe. Prayers sent to Family and Friends. 🙏🏽🥺😢

