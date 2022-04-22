Crews put out house fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews were called to a house fire in Dayton Friday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were sent to a house in the 1300 block of West Stewart Street just after 4:30 p.m. The fire was put out around 5 p.m.

Crews on scene told 2 NEWS the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it started in the living room. No one was inside the house at the time it happened. An electric company was called to the scene.

