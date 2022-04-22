ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews put out house fire in Dayton

By Schalischa Petit-De
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews were called to a house fire in Dayton Friday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were sent to a house in the 1300 block of West Stewart Street just after 4:30 p.m. The fire was put out around 5 p.m.

Home saved from flames after neighbor calls 911

Crews on scene told 2 NEWS the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it started in the living room. No one was inside the house at the time it happened. An electric company was called to the scene.

WDTN will update this developing story as we receive more information.

Victim identified in Dayton homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner has released the identity of the 18-year-old who was shot and killed in his home on Tuesday, March 29. According to a release by Lt. Hall with the Dayton Police Department, 18-year-old Riley Clark had gotten into an altercation with his 18-year-old housemate. At some point during […]
DAYTON, OH
