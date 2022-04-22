Preservation Society will offer Newport County residents free admission to its open properties during Newport County Days
Residents of Newport County are invited to enjoy free admission to open Preservation Society of Newport County properties on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1. Those eligible to participate in Newport County Days include residents of Jamestown, Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Little Compton. This includes personnel stationed at Naval...whatsupnewp.com
