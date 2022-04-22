ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

Preservation Society will offer Newport County residents free admission to its open properties during Newport County Days

By Ryan Belmore
 3 days ago

Residents of Newport County are invited to enjoy free admission to open Preservation Society of Newport County properties on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1. Those eligible to participate in Newport County Days include residents of Jamestown, Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Little Compton. This includes personnel stationed at Naval...

ABC6.com

180 Town employees without pay in Coventry

COVENTRY, RI (WLNE) – All 180 employees in the Town of Coventry woke up Friday morning to find something was missing: a paycheck from their bank accounts. From dispatchers at the Coventry Police Department to Department of Public Works and Animal Control workers, all 7 of the Town's departments went unpaid.
COVENTRY, RI
ABC6.com

Design plans approved for Rhode Island's first food hall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Design plans for Rhode Island's first food hall were approved by Providence's Capital Center Commission on Wednesday. The food hall is set to open at Union Station in the spring of next year. With $23.5 million invested by the Marsella family, the station's...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Providence Journal

Veterans Voice: Remembering how Rhode Islanders burned the British ship Gaspee 250 years ago

One June night, 19-year-old Eph Bowen borrowed his father's gun, grabbed some ammunition and headed for a local tavern. He met up with a group of others bent on taking revenge on a ship that had been hassling boats belonging to their friends. The ship had run aground in Narragansett Bay. It was time for payback. Let's add a little context to this scenario. The date was June 9, 1772, and the ship that ran aground was the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

The Autism Project holds 'Imagine Walk'

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Autism Project held its 20th Annual Imagine Walk Sunday morning in Warwick. The event returned to Goddard Memorial State Park for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. 12 News anchor Danielle North served as emcee of the event. Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi and Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina […]
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

COVID-19 outbreak shuts down tax collector's office in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A COVID-19 outbreak has shut down the Warwick Tax Collector's Office for at least the next two days. A spokesperson for Mayor Frank Picozzi said Monday that nearly the whole staff tested positive. In the meantime, tax payments and other bills can be paid...
WARWICK, RI
The Week

6 stunning homes in Rhode Island

This four-bedroom home is near beaches and wildlife preserves and minutes from downtown Newport. The 1999 house has heated bamboo floors, an open main living space with a wall of south-facing windows and chef's kitchen, and a turret with a spiral staircase to the second floor's three en suite bedrooms.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island reports 489 new COVID-19 cases

(WJAR) — Health officials in Rhode Island reported on Thursday 489 new COVID-19 cases. Of the 489 new cases, 336 were reported on Wednesday. The other 153 cases were added to previous dates. The total number of known cases is 367,902, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health.
The Herald News

SSTAR lost its 4th bid to build a Fall River detox center. They're running out of options.

FALL RIVER — The Zoning Board of Appeals in a 3-2 vote upheld the city building inspector's decision once again to deny Stanley Street Treatment and Resources a permit for a 30-bed treatment and recovery on Thursday.  That makes it four times that SSTAR has been rejected in its bid to complete the 15-room section of its new facility at 75 Weaver St.  ...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Fundraising event for in-need veterans at Howie's Restaurant

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Local Jeep enthusiasts and veteran supporters came together this afternoon around 1 o'clock to raise money for local veteran's in need at Howie's Restaurant in North Providence. The event featured a display of off-road vehicles, outside barbeque, a bar, and raffles....
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI

