Preservation Society will offer Newport County residents free admission to its open properties during Newport County Days

One June night, 19-year-old Eph Bowen borrowed his father’s gun, grabbed some ammunition and headed for a local tavern. He met up with a group of others bent on taking revenge on a ship that had been hassling boats belonging to their friends. The ship had run aground in Narragansett Bay. It was time for payback. Let’s add a little context to this scenario. The date was June 9, 1772, and the ship that ran aground was the...

