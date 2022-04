At the Keystone Field Saturday the Shippensburg University lacrosse team had an impressive road effort at Kutztown. The Raiders defeating the Golden Bears by a score of 14-7. Shippensburg (4-11, 2-8 PSAC East) got four goals each from graduate Alana Cardaci and senior Hannah Seifried as the Raiders built a 7-4 lead at halftime and kept Kutztown (4-11, 1-9) to only two goals or less per quarter.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO