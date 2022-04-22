Hiring Our Heroes group looks to help military families find jobs in Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Military spouses in Central Florida are getting new help to find jobs.

A network of local businesses, nonprofits and government agencies will be partnering with Hiring Our Heroes to support military families.

Hiring Our Heroes said it can take a military spouse several months to find employment after moving to a new area.

Florida’s Space Coast is now a military spouse economic empowerment zone, which means the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is partnering with the Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast to help military spouses find jobs.

Nationally, 22% of military spouses are unemployed, according to recent research from Hiring Our Heroes.

The group has already identified 400 military spouses who are seeking employment assistance.

