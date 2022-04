LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the South Plains today with strong winds, dry conditions in the forecast. A cold front has pushed through this morning bringing with it dryer air to the area. A bit cooler as well, highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Winds will be breezy to windy from the west between 15-30 mph, some gusts upwards of 35 mph possible. Not quite as windy as yesterday but expect to continue to see areas of blowing dust. And of course no burning throughout the day today.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO