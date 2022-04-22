ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Democrats own the high moral ground, but they sure don’t know how to defend it | Opinion

By Leonard Pitts Jr.
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

She was just trying to defend herself.

It seems a Republican “colleague” had slimed Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow in one of those ad hominem, free-of-facts, detached-from-reality, what-the-heck-are-you-even-talking-about attacks that have unfortunately become a staple of that party.

Specifically, Lana Theis, also a Michigan lawmaker, sent out a fundraising email that, with dubious grammar and malign intent, characterized McMorrow as one of those “progressive social media trolls . . . who are outraged they can’t teach can’t groom and sexualize kindergartners or that 8-year-olds are responsible for slavery.”

In response, McMorrow, a Democrat, took to the floor of the state Senate. She spoke for less than five minutes. But by the time her Tuesday morning speech was finished, she had done more than put Theis in her place. She had also conducted a master class in something Democrats sorely need to learn: fighting back.

“I am,” she declared, hammering each word like nails, “a straight, white, Christian, married suburban mom.” She then used that identity, so thoroughly identified with conservatism, to instead declare alliance with those conservatism works to marginalize, including LGBTQ people and people of color.

And here’s where you’d ordinarily find a quote from the speech. But to simply transcribe McMorrow’s words would miss the point and misunderstand why, as of this writing, the video has 13.6 million views on Twitter. Those people are drawn not by McMorrow’s eloquence, but by her unapologetic conviction, her moral clarity, her willingness to state liberal values without equivocation and defend them without wavering. See for yourself: https://twitter.com/i/status/1516601022931689475 .

That’s a virtue Democrats, exhausted by years of defending against ad hominem nonsense, often forget to have. It’s hard to blame them. Debating Republicans is like debating a hail storm. While you’re addressing the rock that smacked you in the chest, five more hit you in the head.

That’s pretty much all the GOP does these days. In the absence of ideas, it throws rocks. Pedophiles! CRT! BLM! War on Christmas! Seuss! Disney! Cancel Culture! Benghazi! Death panels! Caravans! Rock after stupid rock.

McMorrow’s triumph was to cut through the hail of idiocy with an implicit reminder that the moral high ground is held, not by those who objectify and thingify, who demonize, marginalize, scapegoat and fearmonger, but by those whose compassion isn’t bound by tribe, those whose hearts dwell with “the least of these,” those who build bridges in place of walls.

She told MSNBC that Theis turned her back during the speech. Later Theis tweeted a statement that began, “Sen. McMorrow is not naive about politics and fundraising . . . ” Which sounds an awful lot like, “We all do it” i.e., a tacit admission that she told a dirty lie for a cynical reason. That was the effective extent of her response. When challenged to go to higher ground, Theis had nothin’.

One hopes McMorrow’s party is taking note. One of their problems (there are many) is that Democrats communicate their values with all the natural ease of a giraffe doing ballet — while ducking rocks.

McMorrow found a rock or two of her own. More important, she found an effective way to state her values. In a word: fearlessly. Democrats could do worse than to emulate her. On every social issue, they own the moral high ground.

They should challenge Republicans to climb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WzxCc_0fHV7EAO00
Pitts

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
The Independent

GOP candidate sends campaign message claiming ‘your child’ is scheduled for ‘gender reassignment surgery’

A campaign fundraising message from a Republican congressional candidate in Michigan baselessly accuses President Joe Biden of “forcing” young children to learn about “gender reassignment surgeries,” directing text message recipients to an appointment confirmation for “your child” to receive a “gender reassignment surgery tomorrow at 9am.”The message from the campaign of state Senator Tom Barrett – who is seeking the GOP nomination in the state’s 7th congressional district race for the US House of Representatives – asks recipients whether they wish to “CANCEL this appointment because you do not believe in teaching young children about dangerous transgender ideologies” by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Why Trump’s offhand comment about his health could be a watershed moment

Although the 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, with control of Congress hanging in the balance, the question of whether Donald Trump will once again try to seek the presidency in 2024 continues to hover over national political discussions. Pols, pundits and former associates of Trump are split about whether...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mallory Mcmorrow
Person
Lana Theis
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Conservatism#Republican#Senate#Christian#Lgbtq
The Atlantic

What I Learned When Trump Tried to Correct the Record

As an academic historian, I never expected to find myself in a videoconference with Donald Trump. But one afternoon last summer—a day after C-SPAN released a poll of historians who ranked him just above Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson, and James Buchanan, our country’s worst chief executives—he popped up in a Zoom box and told me and some of my colleagues about the 45th presidency from his point of view. He spoke calmly. “We’ve had some great people; we’ve had some people that weren’t so great. That’s understandable,” he told us. “That’s true with, I guess, every administration. But overall, we had tremendous, tremendous success.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
314
Followers
117
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy