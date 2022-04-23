Boca Raton designer creates environmentally-friendly fashion

Emily Painter is a born hostess. "My mom is a big entertainer," says the Florida-based interior decorator. "I grew up with her having parties and events at our house all the time, so it's something that I've always done." Painter, who previously worked for Bahamas designer Amanda Lindroth, wanted to make at-home entertaining more accessible—and stylish—for the average host. "I realized that the rental market was really just for commercial and event-planner use; it wasn't very friendly to people having dinner parties," she says. So Painter solved the problem herself by launching the table-linens rental company Freshly Set in May 2020. For spring, she uses her collection of designer linens, napkin rings, and place mats to set the scene for two memorable backyard soirees.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO