Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton designer creates environmentally-friendly fashion

By Stefany Valderrama
cbs12.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The founder of a sustainable clothing brand is transforming old towels and bedsheets into environmentally-friendly fashion. I had all of these vintage towels that I had been collecting and I have always wanted to turn them into clothing. “I had all of these...

cbs12.com

WPBF News 25

Adopt sweet Pinky who has tons of energy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pinky has been at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League for almost a year!. Pinky is sweet with lots of energy! Pinky is six and is only fifty pounds. GALLERY: Hot Dogs Cool Cats ready to find forever homes. She loves tennis balls and playing....
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Packages with hateful messages appear in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents have been hit by hate with a recurring package that has made its way throughout several communities. Boca Raton residents living east of Northeast Fifth Avenue said they were the targets of hate when many of them woke up Wednesday to plastic bags filled with antisemitic messaging littering their driveways.
BOCA RATON, FL
The Daily South

Florida Designer Emily Painter Twirls Up Two Outdoor Parties at Her West Palm Beach Rental

Emily Painter is a born hostess. "My mom is a big entertainer," says the Florida-based interior decorator. "I grew up with her having parties and events at our house all the time, so it's something that I've always done." Painter, who previously worked for Bahamas designer Amanda Lindroth, wanted to make at-home entertaining more accessible—and stylish—for the average host. "I realized that the rental market was really just for commercial and event-planner use; it wasn't very friendly to people having dinner parties," she says. So Painter solved the problem herself by launching the table-linens rental company Freshly Set in May 2020. For spring, she uses her collection of designer linens, napkin rings, and place mats to set the scene for two memorable backyard soirees.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
99.9 KTDY

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
Boca Raton, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Miami, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Florida Society
Florida Lifestyle
Boca Raton, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Daily South

$800 Million Resort Opens in Florida's Little-Known Horse Country

You don't have to ride a horse to experience the romance and style of the equestrian world at the new Equestrian Hotel in Ocala, Florida. Nor do you need to be familiar with Ocala, the sleepy central Florida town known as "Horse Capital of the World," to appreciate its legacy for producing some of the finest champions in equestrianism.
OCALA, FL
UPI News

Men killed by NYC train identified as French graffiti artists

April 23 (UPI) -- Two men who died when they were hit by a train in the Brooklyn borough of New York City have been identified as well-known French graffiti artists. Pierre Audebert, 28, and Julian Blanc, 34, were found dead near the Sutter Ave-Rutland Road station around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, WABC reported. Their remains were found in "very bad condition" by the operator of another train.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Naples, Florida, Bayfront Estate With a Private Dock Listed for $25 Million

The home has 158 feet of water frontage. A bayfront estate in Naples Bay, Florida, with 158 feet of water frontage has hit the market with a $25 million asking price. Spanning 7,750 square feet, the home in the neighborhood of Aqualane Shores was built in 2016. The underlying property was purchased in 2015 for $4.35 million according to property records obtained from PropertyShark.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dining details on 8 new restaurants coming to downtown West Palm Beach

Attention all South Florida foodies: West Palm Beach is setting the table for a slew of new restaurants in the already haute-hot downtown area. New eateries opening in 2022-2023 include Tacombi, Estiatorio Milos, Felice, RPM Italian, El Camino, Salty Donut as well as Harry’s and its sister cafe Adrienne’s Pizzabar. They join a host of newish brands putting some pizzazz in the place such as The ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca Bash 2022: Revelers start planning for all-day party on the water

The Boca Bash, the celebration on the water that attracts thousands of revelers each year, is poised to return this Sunday. The Boca Bash’s Facebook page touts the prediction that “this year will have a bigger turnout!” And preparations have begun: Some boat rental companies began advertising weeks ago on social media, while others have boycotted the event. The celebration, which isn’t ...
BOCA RATON, FL

