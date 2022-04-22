ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, OH

Update: Roadway reopens

By Register
Sandusky Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARGARETTA TWP. — Just after 4 p.m. Friday, the Erie County Sheriff's...

sanduskyregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Repository

Malvern woman killed in crash on U.S. Route 30

PERRY TWP. – A Malvern woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 30 at 2:44 p.m. Sunday, the Ohio Highway Patrol said. Carrie Conrad, 44, was driving eastbound on the highway near the Whipple Avenue exit when her 2019 Jeep Compass traveled off the right side of the road, down an embankment and struck a fence and tree. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top, the patrol said.
MALVERN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Traffic
County
Erie County, OH
City
Margaretta Township, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

One dead after ATV crash in Stark County

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Stark County with two all-terrain vehicles. Steven Blouir of Canton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash happened at around 10 p.m. Saturday on State Route 172 at Evening Star Avenue in Osnaburg Township, according to a […]
STARK COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin man killed in US 224 crash

Attica, Ohio — A Tiffin man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday evening. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred Friday at 9:21 p.m. on U.S. 224 near milepost 29 in the village of Attica. 44-year-old Mark Rathburn, of Tiffin, was driving a 2007 Honda Fit...
TIFFIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Sandusky Register

Person rescued from coal docks

SANDUSKY — Sandusky firefighters made a rescue off of the coal docks on Friday. The squad at Sandusky Fire Station No. 7, on Venice Road (U.S. 6), received a call for a medical emergency, according to a posting on the department's social media page. The post indicated a person...
SANDUSKY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

5-year-old dies after hit-and-run; Teen in custody

Editor’s note: Video above shows previously aired coverage of this story CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 5-year-old girl has died after being hit on Saturday by a car that allegedly drove off. The suspect, who police say is a 17-year-old girl, is in now custody. The incident took place on the 3100 block of West 50th […]
WKYC

One dead after fatal accident in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation in Perry Township is underway after a fatal car crash that happened early Friday morning. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred near Perry Park Road and Clark Road on Friday, April 22, around 8:17 a.m. Troopers from the...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Car Crash Leaves 2 Dead

A six-vehicle crash in Ohio left two people dead including a 25-year-old man as well as a 3-year-old girl. The incident occured in Madison County when six vehicles were stopped on the interstate and a pickup truck struck one of the vehicles.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy