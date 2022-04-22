Ben Franklin ESL students hold Lemonade Day

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Ben Franklin Elementary School’s 5th grade English as a Second Language students were out in front of the school selling lemonade and cookies all day long.

The students got to learn some entrepreneurial skills and have plenty of fun while doing it. Kids from all grades were able to enjoy that perfect lemonade outside.

From those 5th graders working behind the table, to those having fun in front of it, it was a great way to celebrate Lemonade Day at Ben Franklin.

“The best thing of today was communicating with other people and just making them feel like they’re a part of our Ben Franklin,” student Josiah Cuevas said.

“It’s, like, pretty over here – just look around yourself – it’s, like, pretty and just look over there with the cookies and the lemonade, and if you want to come, you can come,” student Jayden Sosa said. “Y’all are invited anytime.”

This was the third year the ESL students held Lemonade Day. They were joined by MSU Business students and WFISD PALs students.

The money raised today goes straight toward the Lion’s Den, which is the closet the school opened last year to help students in need.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.