ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Ben Franklin ESL students hold Lemonade Day

By Zach Verdea
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RzW50_0fHV5xW900

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Ben Franklin Elementary School’s 5th grade English as a Second Language students were out in front of the school selling lemonade and cookies all day long.

The students got to learn some entrepreneurial skills and have plenty of fun while doing it. Kids from all grades were able to enjoy that perfect lemonade outside.

From those 5th graders working behind the table, to those having fun in front of it, it was a great way to celebrate Lemonade Day at Ben Franklin.

“The best thing of today was communicating with other people and just making them feel like they’re a part of our Ben Franklin,” student Josiah Cuevas said.

Hospice of Wichita Falls holds Annual Appreciation Dinner

“It’s, like, pretty over here – just look around yourself – it’s, like, pretty and just look over there with the cookies and the lemonade, and if you want to come, you can come,” student Jayden Sosa said. “Y’all are invited anytime.”

This was the third year the ESL students held Lemonade Day. They were joined by MSU Business students and WFISD PALs students.

The money raised today goes straight toward the Lion’s Den, which is the closet the school opened last year to help students in need.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

‘It’s a symbol of hatred and pain’: A vendor of Confederate and Trump flags showed up at an elementary school fair and one mom wasn’t having it

There was controversy this week at a Mississippi elementary school after a recent PTO fair featured a vendor who was reportedly peddling Confederate flags and flags that supported Donald Trump. If that seems like odd offerings at an elementary school, Woolmarket Elementary principal Kevin Roberts, at least publicly, appears to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
City
Ben Franklin, TX
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Food & Drinks
Wichita Falls, TX
Society
Wichita Falls, TX
Lifestyle
TheConversationAU

3 barriers that stop students choosing to learn a language in high school

Fewer students are choosing language electives at school, but contrary to popular perception, it isn’t purely a lack of interest causing the decline. My recent study suggests students want to study a language, but can’t. Language electives continue to have the lowest enrolments compared to other subjects. In 2020, only 9.5% of Year 12 students were studying languages. This is the lowest figure in the last decade. Learning another language is important in our globally connected world and has personal, societal and economic benefits. These include enhanced cognitive functions and cultural sensitivity. Language learners develop more of an understanding of the nature...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemonade#Hospice#Esl#Food Drink#Kfdx#Msu Business#Wfisd#Texomashomepage Com
KSLA

Parents react to 4-day school week

Members of Adam’s family said they are very appreciative for the recent outpouring of support. Officials say the baby is okay. She has been reunited with her parents. Leaders say the four-day tournament could bring in $25 million over the next decade. Do you support a 4-day school week?
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
WBEZ

Many families stick with homeschooling even as classrooms reopen

The coronavirus pandemic ushered in what may be the most rapid rise in homeschooling the U.S. has ever seen. Two years later, even after schools reopened and vaccines became widely available, many parents have chosen to continue directing their children’s educations themselves. Homeschooling numbers this year dipped from last...
EDUCATION
Midland Daily News

A teacher's lesson from the children: Classroom rules

It has been amazing to travel back through the years of teaching children in my mind. Some memories bring me sadness, some make me laugh, and others make me wonder what took me so long to learn their sweet lessons! I believe this may be the way it is for all teachers after they close the classroom door for the last time. We are never really “finished.”
KIDS
Rolling Stone

Texas School Board Ousts Teacher Over Pro-LGBTQ Rainbow Stickers

Click here to read the full article. A teacher in North Texas received official notice Friday that she’ll be out of a job at the end of the school year after she objected to the school’s removal of pro-LGBTQ “safe space” stickers from the school building. Rachel Stonecipher, a teacher in the Dallas suburb of Irving, found out Friday that her contract at the school would not be renewed. “The Board approved the Administration’s recommendation by a vote of 6-0, with one member absent,” reads the notice. “Based on this action, your probationary Chapter 21 Contract was terminated and your employment...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WFMY NEWS2

Blanca Cobb: How to help teens deal with disappointment

As high school students prepare for life after graduation, they’ll apply for summer jobs, academic programs, and internships. Kids transitioning to middle and high school will become eligible for enrichment programs and sports they want to participate in. No matter your age, you can’t win them all. Some kids...
KIDS
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy