NEW BRITAIN – A city committee met to discuss the possibility of raising compensation of several city positions, including mayor, council members and finance director. In a special meeting of the Committee on Administration, Finance and Law, proposed resolutions based on suggestions from the Compensation Committee, which had previously met on March 28, March 29 and March 30 that were open to the public, changes of compensation for several elected and appointed officials was recommended.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO