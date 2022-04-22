Quapaw Nation Marshals: 2 arrested, drugs seized

NORTH MIAMI, Okla. – Several agencies execute a Federal Search Warrant, arresting two people and seizing illegal drugs.

According to the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service, they executed the warrant at a home on Pine Street in North Miami, Oklahoma. The location is within the exterior boundaries of the Quapaw Nation Reservation, according to the Marshal Service.

“Todays enforcement is a part of the ongoing Tribal, Federal and State law enforcement efforts to significantly reduce the illegal possession or use of illegal narcotics within the Reservation and surrounding communities. #safecommunities #saynotodrugs” – Quapaw Nation Marshal Service

Officers and agents from the Miami Police Department, Bureau of Indian Affairs Drug Enforcement, BIA Miami Agency and the US Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms also helped during today’s warrant.

