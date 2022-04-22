ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield Police looking for check fraud suspect

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a fraud suspect.

According to police, the suspect went into the Atlantic Union Bank at 11101 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield and deposited a fraudulent check for over $4,000.

The suspect then left and tried to deposit another fraudulent check at an Atlantic Union on Midlothian Turnpike but was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a green long-sleeve t-shirt with a pocket and a tan baseball cap.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to the incidents is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. All calls to crime stoppers are anonymous and a caller who provides information that leads to an arrest can receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WsBvM_0fHV4Vxi00
