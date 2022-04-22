Chesterfield Police looking for check fraud suspect
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a fraud suspect.
According to police, the suspect went into the Atlantic Union Bank at 11101 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield and deposited a fraudulent check for over $4,000.At least 2 men, one girl shot in US Capital near universities, police on scene
The suspect then left and tried to deposit another fraudulent check at an Atlantic Union on Midlothian Turnpike but was unsuccessful.
The suspect is described as a white man wearing a green long-sleeve t-shirt with a pocket and a tan baseball cap.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to the incidents is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. All calls to crime stoppers are anonymous and a caller who provides information that leads to an arrest can receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.
