Chesterfield Police looking for check fraud suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a fraud suspect.

According to police, the suspect went into the Atlantic Union Bank at 11101 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield and deposited a fraudulent check for over $4,000.

The suspect then left and tried to deposit another fraudulent check at an Atlantic Union on Midlothian Turnpike but was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a green long-sleeve t-shirt with a pocket and a tan baseball cap.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to the incidents is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. All calls to crime stoppers are anonymous and a caller who provides information that leads to an arrest can receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.

