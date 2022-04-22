ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City’s climate action plan introduced on Earth Day

By Gaynor Hall
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot outlined Chicago’s climate action plan for 2022 while touring a Southwest Side facility that aims to usher in an era of a sustainable Chicago.

An old Chicago firehouse in Back of the Yards is getting new life as a hub for Plant Chicago’s circular economy initiatives.

“We have to transition away from an economy based on disposability,” Plant Chicago executive director Jonathan Pereira said.

Lightfoot said one of the city’s most significant goals is to reduce emissions by 62 percent by 2040.

The full strategy will be released in the coming weeks, though the plan has five pillars. The city aims to lower utility costs, reduce waste and emissions, expand walking, biking and transit options, investing in clean energy and protecting health, all with equity in mind.

The plan comes as the American Lung Association again ranks Chicago among the 25 worst cities in the country for annual particle pollution and high ozone days.

In the new State of the Air report, Cook County and most of the collar counties earned an “F” grade when it comes to smog, along with a warning to residents that the air they breathe may put their health at risk.

“Particles of all sizes are harmful to health when inhaled. Even particle pollution can cause lung cancer. Ozone can damage the tissues of the respiratory tract,” Kristina Hamilton said.

Hamilton is the American Lung Association’s Illinois Advocacy Director.

“We find that communities of color are 3.6 times more likely to live in a county that received an “F” grade for all three of the pollutants. This is due to decades of racist practices and policies that have been put into place to put low income communities in less desirable communities or places that have higher pollution,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said that while the city and state are taking promising steps, she said the EPA must strengthen standards on particulate matter to help clean up the air.

Events throughout city held to commemorate Earth Day

CHICAGO — On a day dedicated to Earth, nature gave back sunshine to those willing to help clean up. Charles Blackwell is one of the many volunteers in the city who came out in Lawndale to lend a hand and some muscle. Mayor Lori Lightfoot also made her way out for what is annual rite […]
The Independent

Earth Day 2022: Climate scientists and activists recommended reading lists

The climate crisis is, in essence, a colossal, knotty problem that will take all of humanity’s innovation and ingenuity to untangle. And where better to start fomenting on the dazzling numbers of ideas and plans that will be needed than with an inspiring pile of books.To mark Earth Day this Friday, scientists, global policy leaders and climate activists have shared with The Independent their go-to books in honor of Earth Day - and why they matter so much.Kimberly Nicholas, Associate Professor of Sustainability Science, Lund University Centre for Sustainability StudiesReading Emma Loewe’s Return To Nature is an antidote to...
Cheddar Climate Celebrates Earth Day

Cheddar Climate marks Earth Day by looking at the steps that businesses, cities, and communities are taking to protect the planet. From President Biden setting ambitious environmental goals to protecting the nation's biggest cities from climate change, innovating technology that will help the world get on a path to a net-zero emissions future, and encouraging the next generation to join the fight, Cheddar News explores what these actions mean for the Earth today and for generations to come, and how everyone can be a small part of the solution.
Way forward on climate change

John Holdren took his wife and kids, both still toddlers in strollers, to the first Earth Day celebration in California in 1970. At the time, Holdren recalled, most people were worried about air and water pollution and urban smog. “Today, of course, climate change looms very large in the constellation...
Earth Day 2022: 3 amazing projects that are tackling climate change with trees

950 million hectares of new forests will be needed to help arrest climate change, according to IPCC data. To mark Earth Day 2022, we highlight three projects tackling climate change with tree-based solutions. From investing in trees and pop-up urban forests, to mapping them by satellite. “Human-induced climate change is...
Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
'People's Convoy' truckers are pelted with eggs by angry California residents

“People’s Convoy” protesters were met with a less than warm welcome when they reached a Californian city, as angry residents were seen in a viral video hurling eggs at the truck drivers and their vehicles.A group of angry Oakland residents, comprised largely of young people, pelted eggs at the convoy of truckers on 22 April, said a local media report.Residents could be heard saying “Get out of our town” and throwing eggs at the convoy as it passed a Safeway supermarket in the video posted on YouTube.The “People’s Convoy” has been inspired by several similar protests that earlier took...
26-year-old man shot to death in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago Lawn late Saturday night, according to police. Police said officers responded to the 6200 block of South Francisco Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest on […]
2 dead in East Chicago after police chase, crash

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Two people were killed after a police chase that ended in a crash in East Chicago. According to police, officers attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla near 138th Street and Euclid Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the car did not stop and a police chase ensued. The driver […]
4th body pulled from Chicago waters in less than a week

CHICAGO — A woman’s body was pulled from the Chicago River Friday morning. This is the fourth body that has been found in the city waterways in the past week. Police said the woman’s body, identified Friday night as Karina Alanis, 31, was discovered in the 2600 block of South Damen around 7:50 a.m. and […]
