Woman charged with stealing over $6K from Weis Markets

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union woman was charged with theft after police say she stole $6,700 from a Weis Markets in Huntingdon County.

Michelle Brown, 48, was working as a book keeper for the retailer when she was found to have taken the money over two months from Feb. 20 to April 22. The theft was discovered by the district asset protection manager who was investigating it, according to state police.

Brown was also seen on security camera multiple times opening self checkout registers and taking cash from them. Troopers said she admitted to taking the money in a written statement to the store. She claimed to have taken the money to help pay her bills.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4.

