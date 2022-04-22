ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Earth Day mural breathes new life into West Philly environmental education center

By Matteo Iadonisi
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07kEGU_0fHV3m7o00

"I personally have always been inspired by plant and animal life and art," said Eurhi Jones. "So, when I get any chance to take a somewhat not-so-exciting corner of the city and green it up, it's thrilling."

Jones knew she wanted to be an artist at a young age. And through Mural Arts Philadelphia, she gets a chance to do that for a living.

"I do believe the arts has a special place because, unless we can envision a better future, it's hard to know to go for that," she said.

Jones found her next passion project when Philadelphia was selected by National Geographic as one of four cities to create nature-inspired artwork in urban spaces. Thus, the idea for "Overbrook Natureworks" was born in partnership with National Geographic, 6abc WPVI-TV, and Mural Arts Philadelphia.

The location was narrowed down to the Overbrook Environmental Education Center in West Philadelphia. The former quarry filled with abandoned vehicles was transformed by Jerome Shabazz, founder and Executive Director of JASTECH Development Services, Inc. A grant from the EPA was the catalyst for change.

"We were able to clean up our site and to add in retention basins to collect our stormwater," said Shabazz. "And we have orchards on the site, we grow plants, and we do all kinds of wonderful green amenities on our facility now."

But one particular wall facing the road was far from green.

Eurhi Jones was able to draw from a selection of photographs from National Geographic's archives to design a colorful piece of art to replace the cold, bland wall.

"We picked the theme of forests thinking about native plants, native trees," she said. "The center asked for us to also put in honey bees and ants. They're hard-working creatures working in community to make the world better."

The mural was completed over 10 days of painting in all kinds of spring weather. Luckily, the weather was beautiful on Earth Day, when the big reveal took place.

People of all ages were able to appreciate the work of art that calls attention to a larger cause.

"On one hand, you have what's on the surface. And then, you see the artists who worked on it. And you see this wonderful organization that's here," said Jane Golden, Executive Director of Mural Arts Philadelphia. "And then you start to read about all the work they're doing, and suddenly, a whole other world opens up."

Golden hopes that this piece, now one of more than 4,200 in Philadelphia, will initiate a conversation and effect change surrounding the environment.

"Sometimes, it's challenging. Sometimes, it makes us want to be a better person," she said. "All those things happen from a work of art."

To learn more about Mural Arts Philadelphia , the Overbrook Environmental Education Center , or National Geographic , visit their websites.

Action News' Dan Buchmann and Amanda Brady contributed to this report.

MORE MURALS UNVEILED

The West Philadelphia mural was one of several unveiled on Friday! Here's a look at the others:

Chicago : New public art project celebrates Earth Day by bringing natural beauty into urban space

San Francisco : New SF mural unveiled as part of 'Nat Geo Planet Possible' highlighting restorative power of nature

RELATED

Fairmount Water Works preserves 200 years of history on the Schuylkill River

After suffering damage from floods during Hurricane Ida, Fairmount Water Works is determined to rebuild and help create a fresh-water future.

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Maven

10 of the Most Incredible Views in New Jersey

It comes without surprise that the state of New Jersey has a ton of beautiful views to behold. From the coastline in the east to the state parks and forests to the west. The Garden State is full of hidden gems.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Overbrook, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Old City Construction Crews Find Old Shipyard, Artifacts Potentially Dating Back To William Penn

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews at a construction site near the Delaware River are finding artifacts potentially dating back to William Penn. This site was the edge of the Delaware River before Columbus Boulevard was built. And archeologists have discovered a shipyard that’s hundreds of years old. “It’s pretty incredible that what’s gonna be here is built on top of this type of history,” neighbor Ed Rodriguez said. History is being revealed. Excavation crews at work at Columbus Boulevard and Vine Street uncovered what used to be an old shipyard. “We’ve seen it from the very beginning to where it is now. We zoom...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

‘We are still on the battlefield:’ Chester residents rally in response to Delco’s new contract with controversial trash incinerator company

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Over 100 people rallied in the City of Chester on Saturday afternoon in response to Delaware County and the City of Chester extending their contracts with the Covanta Holding Corporation for another three years. Covanta owns the trash incinerator in Chester, one of the largest polluters of its kind in the country, according to a 2019 study from the New School.
CHESTER, PA
WHYY

Could planting gardens be the key to preventing shootings? These Grays Ferry residents are giving it a go

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporter Sammy Caiola here. Ryan, 7, smears a thick, sloppy stroke of bright pink paint over a newly constructed wooden fence at the Tynirah Borum Community Welcome Garden as her twin sister, Riley, cries out for a tissue. In their enthusiasm, both girls have dripped paint onto their white sneakers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Murals#Earth Day#Environmental Education#Mural Arts Philadelphia#National Geographic#6abc Wpvi Tv
DELCO.Today

Delco Steaks Was Sort of an After Thought. Now It’s Leading the Pack

Delco Steaks wasn’t supposed to be here. Now it’s going to have six locations by the end of the year, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. It all started in pre-pandemic 2019, when Steven Reynolds, his brother Nick and Nick’s childhood friend John McKenzie talked about opening a restaurant/bar in Broomall—the Marple Public House at West Chester Pike and Sproul Road.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Paintings
CBS Philly

Councilman David Oh To Introduce Budget Amendment To Withhold $10 Million Of SEPTA Funding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned that Philadelphia councilman David Oh will introduce a budget amendment to withhold $10 million of SEPTA funding unless the agency commits to hiring more officers and raising wages. SEPTA officials say the force has a budget for 260 officers, but currently only 210 are on staff. SEPTA says it is recruiting and looking for ways to retain current officers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
travelnoire.com

Top 10 Best Cheap Eats Of Philadelphia

Wah-Gi-Wah serves Pakistani food and is famous for its fried chicken. The owner Atif Khan offers mouth-watering fried, juicy, and spicy chicken. You can change the spice level according to your taste. A half chicken meal only costs $7.99.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
90K+
Followers
12K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy