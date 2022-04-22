ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Sunny Isles Beach man’s half marathon streak at 387 days straight and counting

By Karen Hensel, Daniel Cohen
WSVN-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WSVN) - A South Florida man has taken a typical daily jog and he’s run with it. 7’s Karen Hensel catches up with him in this week 7 Spotlight. Under the morning sun and night sky, through neighborhoods and sandy beaches, step by step, mile by mile, no matter the day,...

wsvn.com

The Daily South

$800 Million Resort Opens in Florida's Little-Known Horse Country

You don't have to ride a horse to experience the romance and style of the equestrian world at the new Equestrian Hotel in Ocala, Florida. Nor do you need to be familiar with Ocala, the sleepy central Florida town known as "Horse Capital of the World," to appreciate its legacy for producing some of the finest champions in equestrianism.
OCALA, FL
Evie M.

They say gangsters haunt this beautiful Miami hotel. Would you check-in?

The beautiful and haunted Biltmore Hotel in Miami, FloridaElviss96 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. Since I moved to Orlando, I'm disappointed to say I have yet to make the trek out to see Miami. I've never been. And honestly, after discovering the Biltmore, Miami's "favorite creepy hotel", I absolutely need to go now. Maybe you've seen pictures of the Biltmore even if you haven't gone in person. The hotel is more than well-known, it's absolutely A-list famous. And, having been around since 1926 as the brain child of a young George Merrick, the founder of Coral Gables, it has quite the history.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BREEZY SUNDAY

Hopefully everyone had a nice weekend as our conditions across South Florida have remained quite nice. Warm (but near-average) temperatures in the mid 80s, breezy conditions and low rain chances made for a nice end to the weekend. And although today we saw breezy to gusty conditions once again, our wind pattern is slowly beginning to change as our wind speeds are no longer AS strong as they were just a few days ago. It looks like we will finally enjoy comfortably breezy conditions for at least 1 to 2 more days before our wind pattern begins to change.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Get outdoors now: Here are 10 things to do in South Florida before it gets too hot

We had such a good run of delicious, crisp weather this winter. But temperatures are already climbing, and many are dreading the steamy months to come. There are still a few weeks left before the daily high temperature increases from the low 80s, when outdoor activities are still do-able, to the high 80s, when you need a shower after stepping out to get the mail. Here are 10 South Florida ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach International Raceway closes after final races

JUPITER, Fla. — The era of car racing in Palm Beach County is now over, as Palm Beach International Raceway had its"Last Lap" event on Saturday, ahead of the sale and demolition of the nearly 60-year-old track. The track opened in 1964, and on Saturday the local racing community...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Financial World

Tiger Woods in legal troubles?

New trouble for Tiger Woods extra golf activities. Palm Beach County judge has thrown out a lawsuit accusing to Jupiter restaurant owned by the American golfer of causing the 2018 alcohol-fueled death of a 24-year-old bartender. Circuit Judge Samantha Schosberg-Feuer said that The Woods' Jupiter can’t be held responsible for...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

Miami Gardens Mom Of Five With Congestive Heart Failure Struggles To Find Housing

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mother of five in Miami Gardens never imagined a life blessing turning into hardship. Gabrina Davis gave birth to twins in November of 2019. The 33-year-old mother of five now finds herself in a tough spot. “I’m worried one day I might not wake up,” said Davis. The fun-loving twins, Ace and Aiden, were born on November 11th, 2019. Two weeks later, Davis’ health deteriorated. “I noticed my feet were still swollen,” Davis said tearfully, recalling what happened. “I wasn’t eating. I was drooling out blood. I was like, what’s going on with me?” She called her mom and was rushed to...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Two Broward Residents Strike ‘Gold’ In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Games

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Two Broward County residents have struck “gold” by winning a combined $6 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off games. Pamela Gaskin, of Fort Lauderdale, won $5 million from the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game. Gaskin bought her winning ticket at the Star America Food and Deli, located at 2656 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. She chose to receive her winnings in a lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00. Meantime, Frank Tuzzo of Hollywood, also won a $1 million in the same game. He bought his winning ticket from the Publix at 4121 W. Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac. He also choose to get his prize in a lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. The Lottery’s $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.  CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami woman, 30, a millionaire from $5 scratch-off bought in Miami Beach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Miami woman who purchased a scratch-off ticket at a Miami Beach convenience store is now $820,000 richer. Pauline Salmon, 30, claimed the $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office, the Florida Lottery office in Tallahassee reported on Friday. Salmon chose to receive her winnings as a one-time payment in the lump sum of $820,000.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

SEE IT: Massive Gator Casually Strolls Across Fairway At Florida Country Club

ESTERO (CBSMiami) — A large alligator gatecrashed a game of golf at a Florida country club recently. It’s just the latest sighting of a giant gator caught on camera. Video from Lisa Reed shows the over 10-foot massive reptile venturing over the fairway at Stoneybrook Golf Club in Estero, where Reed was golfing with fellow members of the American Singles Golf Association on April 16. “So this is a first, my goodness,” Reed said on the video. “OK, he’s going for the ball! Look it, look it! Oh my goodness,” an excited Reed is heard saying in the video. The gator got pretty...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Crocodile on Key West naval air base causes runway shutdown

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A predator soaking up the South Florida sun interupted business at a navy base. A seven-foot crocodile was seen sunbathing on a runway at the Naval Air Station in Key West. The reptile quickly wore out its welcome when it wouldn’t budge, causing the runway...
KEY WEST, FL

