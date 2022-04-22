ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, UT

Grand County considers the sale of land located in San Juan County

By Maggie McGuire
moabsunnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt their April 19 meeting, Grand County commissioners voted to approve the disposition of four unimproved parcels, totaling about 66 acres, of Grand County property located in San Juan County. This allows for the properties to be considered for sale; it does not mean there are any current arrangements for their...

moabsunnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand County, UT
Local
Utah Government
San Juan County, UT
Government
County
San Juan County, UT
Local
Utah Business
Grand County, UT
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Stock
Person
Chris Baird
ABC4

This Utah county’s median home prices just hit over $600k

UTAH (ABC4) – Buyers looking to purchase a home in Utah know the real estate market has been quickly changing over these past few years.  Earlier this year, Salt Lake City was named one of the fastest-growing housing markets in the country. Realtor.com predicted a 15.2% increase in home sales and a 8.5% increase in […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Satellite captures wildfires raging outside Santa Fe as New Mexico declares emergency

New Mexico was under a state of emergency on Monday after more than a dozen wildfires were reported over this weekend, including some close to the cities of Santa Fe and Albuquerque.Satellite imagery showed sizeable blazes in the Santa Fe National Forest outside Santa Fe, trailing massive smoke clouds.On Saturday, that forest fire, called the Hermit’s Creek Fire, had merged with another, the Calf Canyon Fire, AP reported, burning across 84 square miles. AP reported that 20 wildfires were burning in the state.New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency on Friday in four counties in response to the fires.More to follow. Read More Siberian wildfires burning unchecked because Russian military units are at warArizona wildfire balloons in size to 20,000 acres – and is zero per cent containedMassive wildfires raging in Russia are ‘already double last year’
ENVIRONMENT
Gephardt Daily

Gov. Cox issues drought emergency order

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox on Thursday issued a drought emergency order. This declaration activates the Drought Response Committee and triggers increased monitoring and reporting, says a statement issued by the Governor’s Office. It also allows drought-affected communities, agricultural producers and others to report unmet needs and work toward solutions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Merriam Court#Strategic Development#Arroyo Crossing
ABC4

Traffic delays in SLC, April 25 through late summer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Representatives with the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities (SLCDPU) have announced expected traffic restrictions due to water line work on State Street from South Temple to the State Capitol through late summer.  The SLCDPU are advising drivers to plan ahead for traffic complications on State Street between North […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy