Grand County considers the sale of land located in San Juan County

New Mexico was under a state of emergency on Monday after more than a dozen wildfires were reported over this weekend, including some close to the cities of Santa Fe and Albuquerque.Satellite imagery showed sizeable blazes in the Santa Fe National Forest outside Santa Fe, trailing massive smoke clouds.On Saturday, that forest fire, called the Hermit’s Creek Fire, had merged with another, the Calf Canyon Fire, AP reported, burning across 84 square miles. AP reported that 20 wildfires were burning in the state.New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency on Friday in four counties in response to the fires.More to follow. Read More Siberian wildfires burning unchecked because Russian military units are at warArizona wildfire balloons in size to 20,000 acres – and is zero per cent containedMassive wildfires raging in Russia are ‘already double last year’

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO