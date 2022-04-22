ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Richmond County man wanted for aggravated assault

By Karlton Clay
 3 days ago

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for aggravated assault.

Authorities say the incident happened at Paul’s IGA on Greene Street on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to investigators, Chandley Roney, Jr. is wanted for Aggravated Assault and is known to frequent the East Boundary area.

Authorities say that Roney, Jr. should be considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

If you have any information concerning the suspect, please contact Investigator Terry Bale at (706) 821-1454 or the Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

Person found shot to death on Old Savannah Road Monday morning

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday morning, around 7:23 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road in reference to a deceased person. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim that had been shot at least one time. More Crime News: Man dies following shooting in Augusta One person dead following domestic […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Three arrested for Aggravated Assault at Diamond Lakes on Easter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three men were arrested for an aggravated assault on a juvenile and his friend at Diamond Lakes Park on Easter Sunday. Deputies responded to the scene at 6:45 pm in reference to a gunshot wound. Once they were on the scene, they met with one of the victims who said three […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Two people involved in Augusta armed robbery sought

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating two people believed to be involved in an armed robbery. It happened on the 1900 block of Broad Street. The two people were last seen walking north on Curry Street. Anyone with information about the individuals, please contact Inv. Sean Morrow […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Man dies following shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta. The victim is identified as JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen. Investigators say he was shot at least once on the 3700 Blk. Oslo Road.  He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was […]
AUGUSTA, GA
