Winter Weather Advisory issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE PALMER DIVIDE AND ADJACENT PLAINS THROUGH LINCOLN COUNTY...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 241...246...AND 247 The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 241, 246 and 247. * Timing...Monday afternoon through early Monday evening. * Winds...Southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 29 DAYS AGO