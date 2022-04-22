ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Creek County, CO

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 12:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can...

Fire Weather Watch issued for Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE PALMER DIVIDE AND ADJACENT PLAINS THROUGH LINCOLN COUNTY...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 241...246...AND 247 The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 241, 246 and 247. * Timing...Monday afternoon through early Monday evening. * Winds...Southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Special Weather Statement issued for Seneca, Southern Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Seneca; Southern Cayuga A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Seneca and northwestern Cayuga Counties through 830 PM EDT At 804 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Waterloo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Auburn, Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Montezuma, Tyre, Cayuga, Lehigh Vallley Junction, Throopsville, Border City and Dublin. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 90 near 41. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Flood Advisory issued for Bee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bee FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Bee, Duval, Jim Wells, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces and San Patricio. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 652 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mathis, Orange Grove, Lake City, Midway, Annarose, Rancho De La Parita, Clegg, Westdale, Lagarto, Tecalote, Mount Lucas, Dinero, Alfred-South La Paloma, Sandia, Argenta, Lakeside, Pernitas Point and Lake Corpus Christi. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BEE COUNTY, TX
Severe Weather Statement issued for Jim Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jim Wells A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JIM WELLS AND WESTERN KLEBERG COUNTIES At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over La Gloria, or south of Premont, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Premont and La Gloria. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 702 and 708. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
Severe Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Orleans, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Genesee; Livingston; Monroe; Orleans; Wyoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WYOMING...NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTHERN ORLEANS...GENESEE AND WESTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 648 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Medina to near Varysburg, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Batavia, Brockport, Medina, Albion, Le Roy, Attica, Pavilion, Byron, Caledonia and Churchville. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48 and 47. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Special Weather Statement issued for Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coshocton; Guernsey; Muskingum; Tuscarawas A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHWESTERN GUERNSEY SOUTHEASTERN COSHOCTON...MUSKINGUM AND SOUTHWESTERN TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES THROUGH 715 PM EDT At 641 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Zanesville, or over Zanesville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Zanesville, Cambridge, Newcomerstown, New Concord, Byesville, West Lafayette, South Zanesville, North Zanesville, Dresden, Philo, Pleasant Grove, and Conesville. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Ohio between mile markers 149 and 188. Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 44 and 61. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Carroll; Columbiana; Harrison; Jefferson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL HARRISON NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...CARROLL AND HANCOCK COUNTIES THROUGH 845 PM EDT At 758 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carrollton, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include East Liverpool, Wellsville, Carrollton, Calcutta, Lisbon, Chester, Salineville, Newell, Bergholz, Amsterdam, Bowerston, and Irondale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Livingston, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Livingston; Wyoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR EASTERN WYOMING AND WESTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTIES At 646 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Portageville, or 8 miles west of Letchworth State Park, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Geneseo, Letchworth State Park, Perry, Warsaw, Mount Morris, Portageville, York, Nunda, Pike and Castile. This includes Interstate 390 between exits 6 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guernsey, Harrison, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Guernsey; Harrison; Tuscarawas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON...NORTHEASTERN GUERNSEY AND SOUTHEASTERN TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES At 734 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Newcomerstown, or 12 miles southwest of Uhrichsville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include New Philadelphia, Uhrichsville, Freeport, Newcomerstown, Dennison, Gnadenhutten, Tuscarawas, Midvale, Port Washington, Barnhill, Stone Creek, and Gilmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH

