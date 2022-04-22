High Wind Warning issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Real FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Edwards and Real. * WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 615 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rocksprings, Devil`s Sinkhole State Natural Area, Prade Ranch and State Highway 55. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

REAL COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO