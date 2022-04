The Milwaukee Art Museum is bringing back its first Free Day on Thursday, April 28.

Thursday's Free Day will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can enjoy free admission, a book giveaway, a self-guided tour, and art lectures.

The museum has not been able to host a Free Day since 2019.

To learn more, click here .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip