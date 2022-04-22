Dr. Benjamin Bocio: The Dentist Redefining Healthcare In The Field Of Social Entrepreneurship

In our rapidly changing world, many people are only able to focus their concerns on their own well-being and betterment. Not everyone is able to focus on social issues that concern others. To care about others requires a person to have a kind heart and be willing to invest their time and energy to find solutions for issues that others are experiencing. Benjamin Bocio Richardson is one of the people that have made serving others a priority in his life.

Selin Benjamin Bocio Richardson refuses to believe in conventional methods to correct societal issues. He takes a lot of pride in being a humanitarian. From a very young age, he wanted to invest his time and money into causes that could help others. This was his chosen path due to the difficulties he and his family faced.

He co-founded FUMEBO with his family, an NGO dedicated to providing health resources on the island of La Hispaniola, especially in the Dominican Republic. The charity asks doctors and those with plenty of resources at their disposal to donate items and volunteer their time to help people who are unable to find or afford medical help.

This NGO has been able to partner with a major trauma hospital in the Dominican Republic in order to provide more assistance to the underprivileged. They are proud to have served more than 100,000 people with access to basic healthcare, medicine, and other resources. In his trajectory, Bocio Richardson has been connected to the field of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery since he was a teenager.

In 2017, Dr. Bocio created “Health for Everyone and Everywhere." This project follows the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations; specifically, the SGD #3 Good Health and Well-being. The project provides dental and medical services, education, and food to children and pregnant women in countries the Dominican Republic and guide other countries worldwide. The project has attracted international recognition whereby Dr. Bocio was invited to address thousands of people with The Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus and Former Prime Minister of Norway Gro Harlem Brundtland .

Dr. Bocio has been the recipient of many awards including the National Youth Award 2022 given by the Dominican Government and the Diana Award for humanitarian services.

Despite having active humanitarian work in the Dominican Republic; Since 2021, Dr. Bocio is studying in the United Sates at Boston University’s Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine to complete an advanced standing dentistry program for internationally trained dentists. This will give him a United States DMD degree so that he can continue a more impactful humanitarian work.

Bocio Richardson is currently involved with initiatives dedicated to the betterment of the less fortunate. He finds peace, comfort, and hope while carrying out these projects. In addition, Bocio Richardson has used his social media platforms to influence people to offer their services to the less fortunate. He wants to become an Oral and Maxillofacial surgeon, his desire is to help children who suffer from cleft lip or palate and low-income people who suffer from complex craniofacial trauma.

People like Bocio Richardson are one of a kind. His vision sets him apart from many others and before fearing that Dr. Benjamin Bocio is just a model whose vision will not succeed againstthose who want to keep the underprivileged poor, for now take into account two fundamental facts, the global humanitarian work of one of the world's biggest philanthropists “The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation," which through a COVID-19 Young Leaders Fund supported Dr. Bocio’s approach, and how much a pandemic can make people more socially conscious, aware, and ready to lend a helping hand.