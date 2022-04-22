ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Dr. Benjamin Bocio: The Dentist Redefining Healthcare In The Field Of Social Entrepreneurship

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago

In our rapidly changing world, many people are only able to focus their concerns on their own well-being and betterment. Not everyone is able to focus on social issues that concern others. To care about others requires a person to have a kind heart and be willing to invest their time and energy to find solutions for issues that others are experiencing. Benjamin Bocio Richardson is one of the people that have made serving others a priority in his life.

Article continues below advertisement

Selin Benjamin Bocio Richardson refuses to believe in conventional methods to correct societal issues. He takes a lot of pride in being a humanitarian. From a very young age, he wanted to invest his time and money into causes that could help others. This was his chosen path due to the difficulties he and his family faced.

He co-founded FUMEBO with his family, an NGO dedicated to providing health resources on the island of La Hispaniola, especially in the Dominican Republic. The charity asks doctors and those with plenty of resources at their disposal to donate items and volunteer their time to help people who are unable to find or afford medical help.

This NGO has been able to partner with a major trauma hospital in the Dominican Republic in order to provide more assistance to the underprivileged. They are proud to have served more than 100,000 people with access to basic healthcare, medicine, and other resources. In his trajectory, Bocio Richardson has been connected to the field of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery since he was a teenager.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qdvho_0fHV3Jir00

In 2017, Dr. Bocio created “Health for Everyone and Everywhere." This project follows the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations; specifically, the SGD #3 Good Health and Well-being. The project provides dental and medical services, education, and food to children and pregnant women in countries the Dominican Republic and guide other countries worldwide. The project has attracted international recognition whereby Dr. Bocio was invited to address thousands of people with The Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus and Former Prime Minister of Norway Gro Harlem Brundtland .

Dr. Bocio has been the recipient of many awards including the National Youth Award 2022 given by the Dominican Government and the Diana Award for humanitarian services.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite having active humanitarian work in the Dominican Republic; Since 2021, Dr. Bocio is studying in the United Sates at Boston University’s Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine to complete an advanced standing dentistry program for internationally trained dentists. This will give him a United States DMD degree so that he can continue a more impactful humanitarian work.

Bocio Richardson is currently involved with initiatives dedicated to the betterment of the less fortunate. He finds peace, comfort, and hope while carrying out these projects. In addition, Bocio Richardson has used his social media platforms to influence people to offer their services to the less fortunate. He wants to become an Oral and Maxillofacial surgeon, his desire is to help children who suffer from cleft lip or palate and low-income people who suffer from complex craniofacial trauma.

People like Bocio Richardson are one of a kind. His vision sets him apart from many others and before fearing that Dr. Benjamin Bocio is just a model whose vision will not succeed againstthose who want to keep the underprivileged poor, for now take into account two fundamental facts, the global humanitarian work of one of the world's biggest philanthropists “The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation," which through a COVID-19 Young Leaders Fund supported Dr. Bocio’s approach, and how much a pandemic can make people more socially conscious, aware, and ready to lend a helping hand.

Comments / 2

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

They Survived Open Heart Surgery as Youngsters; Now, They Empower Adults with Congenital Heart Disease

Clockwise from top left: Binta Baudy, Neema Khatri, William Causey, Mindy Beyer, and Kristi Ryan.Images via the Adult Congenital Heart Association. Retired attorney William Causey was born with “blue baby syndrome” — a condition in which there is not enough oxygen in the blood — and it later caused him to undergo heart surgery in 1949, when he was just a few years old.
ADVOCACY
beckershospitalreview.com

The Great Resignation: 7 ways healthcare organizations are working to improve provider retention

Crushing burnout combined with a fiercely competitive labor market has led to a perfect storm for the healthcare industry. Since mid-February 2020, nearly one in five healthcare workers have walked away from their jobs. Meanwhile, Medscape reports that 20 percent of physicians have thought about leaving medicine to pursue nonclinical careers. According to Medscape, burnout is the top factor leading physicians to consider a career change.
HEALTH
Hr Morning

How HR can partner with other departments to build diversity

Building diversity has been and will continue to be a priority for HR pros in the years to come. As companies continue to prioritize diverse representation in leadership and employment in general, these pros will need to look to their compliance colleagues down the hall for help in accomplishing diversity initiatives –especially as regulatory pressure mounts on HR teams to deliver.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Yunus
Benzinga

Sanctuary Healthcare Presents "The Future Of Psychedelics" At The Psychedelic Capital Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Sanctuary Health Co-founder and CFO Evan Peskin and Chief Research Officer Edith Gorecki were guest speakers at Benzinga’s Psychedelic Capital Conference (PCC). Sanctuary Healthcare is a fully-licensed psychedelic treatment...
HEALTH SERVICES
Deadline

Asian Financier Vistas Media Capital Launches North American Division Run By Industry Vet Ben Waisbren

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Singapore-based Indian financier Vistas Media Capital has launched a North American division to be run by film industry vet Ben Waisbren. The division will look to originate and underwrite investments in entertainment and IP under the stewardship of North America President Waisbren who has been an executive producer on dozens of studio movies including Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Emoji Movie, 300, The Equalizer, and 22 Jump Street. Waisbren’s expertise is in managing and structuring investments in studio co-financing partnerships, indie production and distribution deals and media private equity. He was a long-time member of...
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

Northwell Health Selects Teladoc Health to Improve Virtual Care Across Enterprise

– Northwell Health, New York’s largest healthcare provider has signed a partnership agreement with virtual care provider Teladoc Health to deliver connected virtual care and expand care delivery to patients both inside and outside the four walls of the health system. The new enterprise strategy will leverage Teladoc Health’s collaboration with Microsoft, improving clinical teamwork and communication among Northwell clinicians.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dentists#Health Care#Social Issues#Fumebo#Ngo
WWD

An Innovative Platform for Philanthropy

Click here to read the full article. April is National Volunteer Month and Centric Brands has embraced the spirit. A brand-building company with an extensive portfolio of licenses, Centric on Monday launches a new kind of philanthropic program, called Centric Cares. It’s geared for associates and partners to get more engaged with philanthropic causes.More from WWDFall 2022 Trends: Head to Toe LeatherA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5 The initiative includes monetary and in-kind donations, a soon-to-launch employee donation matching program, employee volunteer opportunities and a “Creators for a Cause”...
CHARITIES
morningbrew.com

Precision skin-care startup Revea scores $6 million in funding

Personalized skin care is about to get more precise. Today, precision skin-care startup Revea announced $6 million in seed II funding, led by VC firm Alpha Edison; Ulta Beauty also participated. The company plans to use the $$ to debut a new mobile app, which is currently in beta, later...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Health Services
TechSpot

Startups.com solves a major problem for entrepreneurs

The United States is home to the largest tech market in the world, with about 20 new technology companies reaching $100 million in revenue each year. It goes without saying that there's fierce competition for that revenue, which is why the startup industry has one of the highest failure rates out there.
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

The digital revolution is leaving poorer kids behind

Working and learning online has become a normal part of everyday life as a result of the pandemic. But this shift hasn't helped the close the digital gap in the US, according to recent research. In fact, it has revealed the full impact of tech inequality as children without a...
EDUCATION
natureworldnews.com

UN Dialogue Cites Pinduoduo’s Work in Bringing Agriculture into The Digital Economy

Technology and innovation can play an important role in helping to uplift disadvantaged communities such as farmers by improving their productivity and access to market, according to experts and high-level government officials at an informal interactive dialogue at the 76th United Nations General Assembly in April. At the dialogue convened...
AGRICULTURE
The Atlantic

How a Polarizing Best Seller Became Required Reading for Orthodox Jewish Women

The book, with its kitschy cover illustration of a red rose, has made the rounds for years. By the time I became a bride in 2015, it was status quo, passed around alongside the traditional recommended readings on ritual purity and Jewish marriage. The Surrendered Wife is a title frequently invoked among Orthodox Jewish women, quoted during mom walks with strollers and discussed in WhatsApp groups. Premarital teachers recommend the text to young brides-to-be. Rabbis and their wives preach from it, framing it around selective quotes from the Torah and Talmud.
RELIGION
HIT Consultant

How Automation Can Help with Healthcare’s “Messy” Data Problem

Efficient data processing and data sharing are essential functions across healthcare—from patient care, clinical research, and health services planning to billing and government reporting for funding and research. But most of the data that the industry is processing is human-generated, meaning it’s messy and riddled with errors, and often manually inputted from Excel spreadsheets into various disparate platforms and technology systems. In some cases, our healthcare system is running on infrastructure that is over 20 years old.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Marrying someone with very old parents could cut your risk of type 2 diabetes by giving you a 'metabolic health and survival advantage', study suggests

Marrying someone with very old parents could reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a study suggests. Researchers have known children born into exceptionally long-living families have levels of biomarkers – molecules found in the blood – linked to a reduced risk of developing the condition. Their...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

37K+
Followers
165
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy