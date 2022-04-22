Celtics center Robert Williams III intends to play in Game 3 vs. Nets

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Williams has been sidelined because of a torn meniscus in his left knee, which required surgery on March 30. He was given a 4-6 week window to return but was already practicing and doing 3-on-3 work ahead of the four-week mark.

Prior to the injury, Williams had a heavy workload for Boston and was been a key piece of their defense this season. He averaged 10 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks for Boston in the regular season.

The Celtics prepared to not have Williams in the mix at all for the first round of the playoffs. Having him back healthy earlier than expected would certainly be a boost.

Boston currently leads the first-round series against Brooklyn 2-0. The series moves to Barclays Center for Games 3 and 4.