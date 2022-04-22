ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Brees: Saints' Taysom Hill 'should be playing 10-15 snaps at QB a game'

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
Taysom Hill has the support of Saints legend Drew Brees. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Back in November, the New Orleans Saints put pen to paper on a unique four-year contract extension with offensive Swiss Army knife option Taysom Hill that seemed to offer him a real opportunity to become the club's starting quarterback for at least the 2022 NFL season.

That, however, was before one-time Super Bowl champion coach Sean Payton shockingly stepped away from the Saints, before New Orleans re-signed signal-caller Jameis Winston via a two-year deal, before newly hired head coach Dennis Allen publicly said he was going to have Hill "focus on" playing at tight end and before the Saints added veteran Andy Dalton in free agency.

Not many individuals, if any, know more about playing quarterback for the Saints than future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. Per NOLA.com (via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk), Brees recently voiced his support for Hill continuing to receive snaps under center despite Allen's previous comments.

"You re-sign Jameis [Winston], coming off the knee injury. To me, there’s no doubt that he’s going to come back stronger than ever and have some more wisdom, experience and maturity under his belt. Andy Dalton played a lot of football, started a lot of games, won a lot of games, taking teams to the playoffs," Brees explained. "With those two guys, plus the role that Taysom plays, which I still am a believer that Taysom should be playing 10-15 snaps at quarterback a game at a minimum, just with the threat he is. I know he’s so valuable in so many other ways. I think they’re pretty set at quarterback, if you ask me."

For what it's worth, the Super Bowl XLIV Most Valuable Player remarked earlier this month he thinks the Saints offense is "set up for success" with Winston starting.

Drew Brees
