ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

Amazon Fulfillment Center in Republic donates food, pet supplies on Earth Day

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A group of third graders got a behind-the-scenes look of one of the area’s largest employers Friday afternoon. Children were invited to tour the Amazon Fulfillment Center located in...

www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Republic, MO
City
Morrisville, MO
Republic, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Society
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
99.5 WKDQ

See What It’s Really Like Inside a Missouri Container Home

Container homes are all the rage these days. If you've ever wondered what it's like to really be inside one, I found a very nice container home in Missouri. This container house is located near Mount Vernon, Missouri and has 2 bedrooms. It has river access and even a pavilion to entertain in. Check out the pics.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Humane Society rescues 19 dogs and puppies in Hickory County

HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Humane Society of Missouri rescued 19 dogs and puppies in Hickory County, Missouri. “We will do everything in our power to ensure the rescued dogs and their puppies are given a second chance at a happier life,” HSMO president Kathy Warnick said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Attorney General’s office for their persistent work on behalf of the animals trapped by this breeder’s relentless cycle of neglect and abuse. This is an important reminder of how vital effective animal welfare laws are in rescuing mistreated animals in Missouri.”
HICKORY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Charity
KYTV

Humane Society of Southwest Missouri holds adoption special Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding a special adoption event this weekend. Saturday marked the first day of the adoption special. Adoption fees will be half-price on all adult cats and adult dogs through Sunday. Organizers say the two-day event was planned because the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
5 On Your Side

Couple battling cancer gets treated to huge surprise

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A Florissant couple battling cancer had a special day thanks to The December 5th Fund. The husband is battling Stage 4 stomach cancer, while his wife is in remission from uterine cancer. The non-profit provided the family and their friends with breakfast and a behind-the-scenes tour...
FLORISSANT, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
KYTV

KY3 hosts ‘Safe and Sound’ at Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 wants to keep you and your family safe. The Safe and Sound fair is happening Saturday at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. There are storm spotting classes and giveaways. City Utilities, Springfield police officers, and firefighters are all in attendance and sharing safety and security information to help protect your loved ones and home.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Bass Pro Shops planning to open Family Health Center in Springfield this fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Shops is planning to open a new Family Health Center this fall. The center intends to provide health care services for Bass Pro Shops’ employees and their families in the Springfield region. According to a recent announcement from Bass Pro Shops, the facility...
KYTV

Republic teams up with Lowe’s on new imagination playground

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic city leaders are teaming up with Lowe’s on a new imagination playground concept. An imagination playground offers an interactive and transformable environment for children to get creative with non-traditional playground structures and equipment. The concept is meant to encourage creativity, communication and collaboration in play and socialization.
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

More than 3 dozen cats rescued from Springfield home now up for adoption; Animal Control warns of feral cat colonies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than three dozen cats were rescued from one Springfield home last Tuesday. Now, those cats are up for adoption. C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue teamed up with the Springfield-Greene County Animal Control to help search, trap, and rescue the cats. The groups said there were a total of 49 cats inside the home. They initially rescued 39 of those cats and have since caught a few more.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh Schnucks reopening after fire

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Schnucks is informing customers that the store will be open at 6 a.m. on April 26. The store suffered a small electrical fire on April 24. The store says they have removed several products from the deli, produce and bakery areas due to the fire. Repairs to the store will continue […]
NEWBURGH, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy