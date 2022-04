Building rosters with at least one transfer seems to be a must in men’s college basketball nowadays. The key is to not lose too many student-athletes out of your program. This tiers list will change over the coming weeks, as the deadline to transfer and be eligible for next season in fall and winter sports is May 1. Full rosters won’t be known until after the June 1 early-entry deadline to withdraw from the 2022 NBA Draft.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO