TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Teller County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order for Colorado Mountain Estates on Friday evening. The evacuation order was put into effect due to a fire burning in Bullion Circle. Some of those evacuations were lifted at 9 p.m. Friday, mainly for those living on the north end of Colorado Mountain Estates. This is the Teller County Sheriff's Office. Colorado Mountain Estates is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Bullion Circle. You should evacuate now. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. Follow @TCSOPIO or tune...

TELLER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO