Trial For Man Accused Of Killing 10-Year-Old Girl Moved To Linn County
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The change of venue request has been granted and the trial for the man accused of killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell will be moved to Linn County. KCRG / TV reports Henry Dinkins faces charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping. His attorney has pointed to pre-trial publicity as the reason for seeking a change of venue from Scott County. Investigators found cleaning supplies and an ax with blood on it in the trunk of Dinkins’ car. The girl’s remains were found in March of last year near DeWitt. If he is convicted, Dinkins would face life in prison without the possibility of parole.
