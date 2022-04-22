ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Secretary Of State Ready To Work With Lawmakers On Clarity Of Nominating Rules

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdTh5_0fHUx04l00

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says he’s ready to work with legislators to clarify the rules for nominating petition signatures. The Iowa Supreme Court ruled last week that errors in the dates next to three signatures on U-S Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer’s nominating petitions weren’t grounds to disqualify her from the June primary ballot. Pate says he respects the ruling but did have a different opinion. He says he felt that more than 200 candidates got it right and one – Finkenauer – didn’t. He doesn’t expect to Legislature to pass a bill on the subject before it adjourns this session, but Pate says it will be a priority in 2023. Pate’s comments were made during the taping of “Iowa Press” which airs tonight (Friday) on Iowa PBS.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Says Iowa Part of ‘Border Strike Force’

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds has joined 25 other Republican governors in forming what they call a “Border Strike Force” to deal with crime at the U-S border with Mexico. The governors of Arizona and Texas announced the group’s creation Tuesday. It means law enforcement in those states are to share information about criminal investigations of illegal immigration, drug smuggling, and human trafficking if there are suspicions the activity is connected to Mexico. In a written statement, Reynolds said governors can’t stand idle while President Biden does nothing to stop the crisis at our border, which she says is destroying our country. Progress Iowa, a liberal advocacy group, says the announcement is a stunt to stoke fear about all immigrants and distract from lagging job growth the state.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Some House Republicans Oppose Governor’s Scholarship Plan For Private Schools

(Des Moines, IA) — Some Republicans in the Iowa House are going public with their opposition to the governor’s plan to create scholarships for 10-thousand students who want to attend a private school. State Representative Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids says the needed votes aren’t there to pass the bill. Jones says the 55-million-dollar price tag is a worry. The bill’s future is uncertain. The Republican chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and a retiring Republican lawmaker from Walcott announced at a Quad Cities forum that they are opposed.
DES MOINES, IA
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden suspected Kamala Harris team of sabotaging rivals during veep search

During a bruising vetting process to name his vice presidential running mate in 2020, Joe Biden wondered whether advisers to Kamala Harris were behind the flood of negative press coverage that engulfed some of her well-placed rivals. While candidates expect to face heavy scrutiny, the authors of a forthcoming book...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pate
Person
Abby Finkenauer
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Pbs#Legislature#State#The Iowa Supreme Court#U S#Senate#Iowa Press#Pbs
Rolling Stone

‘Yes Sir’: Sean Hannity Took Direct Orders From Mark Meadows on Election Coverage

Click here to read the full article. We all knew Sean Hannity was doing the bidding of the Trump administration. We found out Monday he was doing it literally. CNN on Monday published a slew of text messages between Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and prominent Republican lawmakers and conservative figures — including Hannity. The Jan. 6 committee has already released several texts exchanged between Meadows and Hannity, but the ones released Monday are particularly striking, demonstrating just how firmly the White House had Hannity secured under its thumb. “Hey. NC gonna be ok?” Hannity wrote Meadows last Nov. 3, asking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee Findings Are So Explosive They Will ‘Blow the Roof Off the House,’ Rep. Jamie Raskin Says

Click here to read the full article. The Jan. 6 committee’s upcoming public hearings will “tell a story that will blow the roof off the House,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) predicted Thursday at a Georgetown University event, according to NBC News. Raskin, who serves on the committee, said hearings are expected in June, with a comprehensive report about the committee’s findings to be released by late summer or early fall. The timing and content of the report could aid Democrats in the run-up to the midterm elections. “No president has ever come close to doing what happened here in terms of trying...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy