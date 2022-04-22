Secretary Of State Ready To Work With Lawmakers On Clarity Of Nominating Rules

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says he’s ready to work with legislators to clarify the rules for nominating petition signatures. The Iowa Supreme Court ruled last week that errors in the dates next to three signatures on U-S Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer’s nominating petitions weren’t grounds to disqualify her from the June primary ballot. Pate says he respects the ruling but did have a different opinion. He says he felt that more than 200 candidates got it right and one – Finkenauer – didn’t. He doesn’t expect to Legislature to pass a bill on the subject before it adjourns this session, but Pate says it will be a priority in 2023. Pate’s comments were made during the taping of “Iowa Press” which airs tonight (Friday) on Iowa PBS.