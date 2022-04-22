ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CA

1 person hospitalized after a rear-end collision in Norwalk (Norwalk, CA)

1 person hospitalized after a rear-end collision in Norwalk (Norwalk, CA)

On early Thursday morning, one person suffered injuries following a rear-end collision in the city of Norwalk. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 1:33 a.m. on the Southbound 605 Freeway [...]

